In praise of places that refuse to be designed

Below the large semal—which itself stood like an octopus with thick tentacles spread out—people took phone calls, stretched, sweared, and did yoga. Not far from us, a young man looped a rope between two trees and walked on the rope. Someone brought out a guitar and proceeded to sing terribly. “Let’s go home,” my back is hurting, a lady told her companion. He didn’t respond.

That morning I had also seen a man come and prostrate himself in front of a Barna, a sacred tree which is now flowering with soft, off-white blossoms. On a Roheda tree—a tree of the Thar desert—people had tied pieces of cloth, their wishes waving from between the leaves.

Back on the semal, the hornbills seemed to have won the day’s jousting, perhaps by sheer dint of size. One of the birds returned, this time with a clod of earth—this was for the nest in the tree’s hole, where the female and chick would eventually be sealed in.

The parakeets circled. Mynas shrieked. Drongos whizzed, hunting silently. People carried on their business. The man turned to the lady with the bad back and asked to stay a few moments more. This month, Lodhi gardens has turned 90 years old. We are always asking for malls and ‘development’ but one single garden in one single capital has shown us that open and complex spaces, with its own collection of avian and human philosophers, have more character than most places we build out of concrete.

Views expressed are personal