It’s Raining IPO

India’s IPO market in 2026 is navigating a delicate balance between strong domestic fundamentals and rising global uncertainty. External tensions have made markets more cautious, and regulators have responded with measured flexibility to keep activity steady. The core drivers—strong liquidity, resilient growth, and a widening investor base—remain intact. In Gurugram, Sara, a CEO, starts her day early. She grabs a quick coffee on her way to a meeting that will finalise her company’s IPO. Months of preparation have come down to this. The conversations now are not about big dreams, but about pricing, timing, and getting the listing right. In Mumbai, Shekhar, a stockbroker, takes a crowded metro to his office before the market opens. He scans the news, checks early signals, and prepares for another day of swings—profits and losses moving side by side. While in Bengaluru, Ramesh unfolds his morning newspaper and studies the pink pages. He looks at new listings, compares numbers, and tries to decide where to put his money. The excitement is palpable.
This is the story of three people, who may be real, or not, but they represent India’s booming IPO economy.
The CEO
Sara had always imagined the day her company would go public as a moment of triumph—ringing the bell, watching the ticker flash, seeing years of risk distilled into a single number called “valuation.” But in 2026, as she sat across bankers and early investors, the word felt less like a celebration and more like a negotiation—fluid, contested, and increasingly unforgiving. Just a year ago, the market had seemed buoyant, almost generous. Companies like Tata Technologies and Kaynes Technology had shown how public capital could translate into scale and credibility. Sara had watched closely, convinced her own company could follow that arc. Back then, founders like her could set ambitious price bands and expect the market to meet them halfway.
But things had shifted. Now, as her advisors laid out valuation scenarios, they also spoke of resistance—of large mutual funds pushing back, questioning assumptions, demanding clearer paths to profitability. The market, Sara realised, had grown sharper. She flipped through recent IPO data. In 2025, over a hundred companies had hit the market, raising staggering sums. Listing-day gains were still there—enticing enough to keep retail investors hooked—but beneath that surface, churn was evident. Stocks that surged on debut didn’t always sustain momentum. Many were being sold within days, their promise traded for quick profit.
That unsettled her. She didn’t want her company to become just another listing-day headline. Her CFO pointed to cautionary tales. Paytm had once commanded enormous attention but struggled under the weight of expectations. The lesson was hard to ignore: liquidity could create hype, but only fundamentals could sustain value. At the same time, the structure of IPOs itself seemed to be evolving. A growing share of offerings were “offers for sale”—early investors exiting rather than companies raising fresh capital. Sara’s own cap table reflected that tension. Her earliest backers were eager for liquidity; they had waited years for this moment. But she wondered what signal it would send if most of the proceeds bypassed the business itself.
Would investors see it as maturity—or as an exit door? Beyond spreadsheets and strategy decks, there was also the mood of the market to consider. India’s growth story remained compelling; consumption was rising, and capital continued to flow. There was even talk of the economy scaling to $5-6 trillion in the coming years. Yet, alongside that optimism ran a quieter caution. Investors were no longer indiscriminate. They were choosing more carefully, rewarding resilience over rhetoric. If she priced aggressively, she might secure a strong debut—but risk a post-listing slide. If she priced conservatively, she might leave money on the table—but build trust over time. The decision wasn’t just financial; it was philosophical. What kind of public company did she want to become?
Late that evening, she closed her laptop and stepped back from the numbers. The market, she realised, was asking her to be credible—to show not just ambition, but endurance. And perhaps that was the real shift. The IPO dream hadn’t dimmed. It had simply grown up.
The Stockbroker
Shekhar had seen cycles come and go—bull runs that felt like destiny, crashes that felt like betrayal. Sitting behind a desk worn smooth by decades of elbows and ink, the stockbroker watched India’s IPO market with a familiar mix of curiosity and caution. The frenzy was back. New names, new narratives, new money. But the patterns? Those hadn’t changed. He remembered how eagerly investors had chased stories—how Zomato arrived with fanfare, stumbled, surged, and then cooled. How Paytm had promised the future, only to falter under the weight of its own valuation. Even the mighty Life Insurance Corporation of India, a household name, had struggled to justify its aggressive pricing despite oversubscription.
He had learned, long ago, that the market is an unforgiving judge. In private markets, you could tell a story and find believers. In public markets, numbers had to do the talking—and they had to make sense quickly. These days, Shekhar noticed, the crowd was younger. First-time investors chasing listing-day gains, scanning social media for the next big pop. They came in with confidence, sometimes with borrowed conviction. He didn’t blame them. Access had been democratised; the gates were open wider than ever before. But access, he knew, wasn’t the same as understanding.
He leaned back and thought of the companies that had quietly done well—the ones with steady cash flows, clear plans, and businesses that could be explained without jargon. These weren’t always the loudest stories, but they endured. The new market, for all its obsession with narratives, still rewarded discipline. There was something else he noticed too: a shift in character. Professional management, independent boards, audited discipline—signs that the market was maturing. The old promoter-driven opacity was giving way, slowly, to governance that could withstand scrutiny. That, he believed, would matter more than any hype cycle.
Still, Shekhar remained wary of the fine print. Too many IPOs, he felt, were exits in disguise—private equity cashing out at peak sentiment. Not always a bad thing, but something to read carefully. If a company didn’t need capital, what exactly was the listing for? He often found himself returning to a simple thought: an IPO wasn’t the end of a journey—it was the beginning of accountability. Too high a starting price, and the company would spend years trying to grow into its own promise.
The best opportunities, he told his clients, weren’t always at the opening bell. Sometimes, patience was the real edge. If you missed the IPO, there was always another chance—once the noise settled and the price found its truth. He glanced at the screens one more time. Numbers flickered, stories shifted, and somewhere between them lay value—quiet, patient, waiting to be understood. Not every investor, he knew, needed to chase it directly. For many, the wiser path lay in diversification, in steady compounding rather than speculation. The market would always tempt. That was its nature. But survival—and success—belonged to those who could see past the story.
The Investor
Ramesh had learned, the hard way, that markets remember what investors try to forget. He still thought about the frenzy of 2021—friends bragging about quick IPO gains, WhatsApp groups buzzing with allotment screenshots, and the constant fear of missing out. This year, in 2026, the mood felt different. Softer, more restrained. Fewer big-ticket listings, fewer breathless headlines. He opened his trading app, stared at the latest IPO prospectus, and hesitated. A stock analyst’s observation lingered: IPO booms often come before weaker market returns. The numbers weren’t comforting—108 IPOs in 2007, followed by a 52 per cent fall in the NIFTY. Sixty-six in 2010, and the index dropped 24 per cent. Even in 2021, the market barely rose despite the IPO rush. Ramesh wasn’t sure if he was spotting an opportunity—or walking into a pattern.
He scrolled further, trying to make sense of the jargon. Dilution. EPS impact. Overvaluation. The words felt heavy, but the idea was simple enough: too much money chasing too much hype could leave investors like him holding the bag. He had seen it before—companies raising large sums, promising growth, only to falter once the spotlight faded. And yet, not all stories ended badly. He had watched companies like Tata Technologies and Zomato list with strong narratives that seemed to hold up, at least for a while. Manufacturing and B2B firms, someone had said, were steadier—less glamorous, but grounded in real cash flows. That sounded reassuring, though not exciting.
Still, the cautionary tales were louder now. BYJU’S, once valued at $22 billion, had collapsed almost entirely within two years. It wasn’t just a business failure; it was a reminder of how quickly conviction could fall apart when governance slipped and debt piled up. Ramesh sighed. He wasn’t a trader. He didn’t have the appetite to flip shares in a week like many others now seemed to do. A recent study had found that over half of IPO shares were sold within days of listing. Was he the fool for wanting to hold on?
Regulators, too, seemed to be tightening the screws—more scrutiny, stricter disclosures, fewer easy passes. That should have made him feel safer. Instead, it made him wonder: if the system needed more guardrails, how risky had it been all along? He thought about timing. Everyone said it mattered, but no one could agree on when it was “right.” Companies were delaying IPOs, waiting for stability, tweaking valuations. Investors were waiting too—watching, second-guessing, holding back.
Ramesh closed the app. Maybe he would invest. Maybe he wouldn’t. But this time, he wasn’t chasing the buzz. He was asking harder questions—about cash flows, governance, and whether the story made sense beyond the listing day. For the first time, uncertainty didn’t feel like weakness. It felt like caution. And perhaps, in a market that had seen too much hype, that was his only edge.
Expertspeak
India’s IPO market may be buzzing, but beneath the noise lies a more sobering truth: listings are not shortcuts to wealth—they are entry points into businesses that still need to prove themselves.
As Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital, and former board member and CFO at Infosys, puts it, “Valuation is a matter between the buyer and the seller. There is no right or wrong valuation—just what the market is willing to pay… Pricing has become more reasonable, though perhaps it has swung too far the other way.” His caution underscores a key shift—markets are no longer blindly rewarding hype.
That recalibration is already visible. According to stock analyst Jeevan Mudgal, “We are beginning to see corrections, with many listings priced below private-round valuations.” The days of automatic listing gains are fading, replaced by sharper scrutiny of fundamentals.
For investors, this means resisting the temptation to chase oversubscription numbers or headline-grabbing narratives. As Bobbie Kalra, Founder and President of Magnasoft, bluntly states, “Volume is not value creation. Durability of post-listing returns matters more than oversubscription.” Instead of getting swept up in demand, investors must ask harder questions: Does the business generate cash? Can it sustain growth? Is governance strong?
That emphasis on fundamentals is echoed by Abhishek Goenka, Founder of Aeka Advisors LLP, who notes, “The IPO pipeline will continue to be robust, but more circumspect… Without demonstrable positive cash flows, the market will punish companies.” He adds that companies with “strong cash flows, clear business plans and defined go-to-market strategies” are the ones holding up, while asset-backed, cash-generating “old economy” firms are increasingly commanding premiums.
Even in a strong macro environment—what Rahul Marwah calls “India’s best consumption phase for the next decade”—timing and discipline matter. Growth tailwinds alone cannot justify inflated valuations.
There is also a structural reality that retail investors often overlook. As Jason Zweig famously quips, “IPO stands for ‘insiders’ private opportunity.’” Early investors—venture capital and private equity—may use IPOs to partially exit or hedge risk. As Goenka clarifies, “There is nothing wrong with a VC or PE exiting after backing a company early,” but for new investors, it changes the equation: you are buying from someone who knows the business deeply.
That asymmetry is precisely why caution is critical. Pai is particularly direct: “Retail investors have to be very careful. Are they in a position to judge an IPO? No. Most should stick to mutual funds or index funds with decent returns and portfolio diversification.” For those who still want exposure, the advice is clear—limit allocation, diversify, and avoid all-in bets on a single listing.
The psychology of IPO investing is another trap. A senior executive at a listed company warns, “Price companies on fundamentals—not FOMO. Miss the IPO and there’s still time to enter at the right price.” This is a crucial shift in mindset: IPOs are not once-in-a-lifetime windows. In fact, as Pai notes, “whether a stock lists below or above the issue price, correction follows.” Early volatility is the norm, not the exception.
Recent history reinforces this. Pai points to companies like Zomato and Paytm—both high-profile listings that surged, corrected sharply, and struggled to sustain momentum. “The market decides the right price,” he says. “Whether the price is right is debatable.” The lesson: listing-day performance says little about long-term value.
Investors should also pay attention to liquidity and financial resilience. Kalra advises, “Compare the PE ratio with cash flows—that’s what signals an IPO’s trajectory. The key question is liquidity: how much financial cushion does the company actually have?” Strong balance sheets often matter more than compelling narratives.
Meanwhile, promoters and long-term operators continue to play a central role. Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director of Ferns N Petals, notes, “It may appear promoters are chasing outsized returns, but they play a critical role in building enduring companies… Consistent performance over six to eight quarters shows this isn’t a one- or two-quarter miracle.” Stability over time, not short bursts of growth, is what ultimately builds investor confidence.
There are also regulatory and structural nuances at play. Goenka points out that while SEBI is tightening disclosures and vetting processes to maintain market confidence, certain mechanisms—like lock-in periods—can create artificial pricing pressure when they expire. At the same time, he emphasises that companies are becoming more responsive: “Today’s companies are primed, go into the market, gain feedback, and are either deferring or pulling back IPO plans based on investor feedback.”
Ultimately, an IPO should not be seen as an endpoint. As one market analyst puts it, “An IPO should mark the beginning of public ownership, not the end of private conviction.” That means evaluating a company not for its listing buzz, but for its ability to perform consistently in the quarters and years that follow.
For retail investors, the playbook is straight forward:
- Focus on fundamentals—cash flow, profitability, and clarity of business model
- Avoid herd mentality and oversubscription hype
- Be patient—post-listing corrections often create better entry points
- Diversify rather than concentrating risk in a single IPO
- Consider indirect exposure through mutual funds or index funds
Or, as Delhi-based analyst Rikin Sharma puts it, “IPOs generate hype and capital—and neither is inherently bad.” The challenge lies in separating the two. In the end, the market is shedding its appetite for hype and rediscovering the discipline of fundamentals. As capital grows more discerning, the future of IPOs will belong not to the loudest stories, but to the most credible ones. Because IPO investing is less about getting in early—and more about getting it right.