It’s Raining IPO

India’s IPO market in 2026 is navigating a delicate balance between strong domestic fundamentals and rising global uncertainty. External tensions have made markets more cautious, and regulators have responded with measured flexibility to keep activity steady. The core drivers—strong liquidity, resilient growth, and a widening investor base—remain intact. In Gurugram, Sara, a CEO, starts her day early. She grabs a quick coffee on her way to a meeting that will finalise her company’s IPO. Months of preparation have come down to this. The conversations now are not about big dreams, but about pricing, timing, and getting the listing right. In Mumbai, Shekhar, a stockbroker, takes a crowded metro to his office before the market opens. He scans the news, checks early signals, and prepares for another day of swings—profits and losses moving side by side. While in Bengaluru, Ramesh unfolds his morning newspaper and studies the pink pages. He looks at new listings, compares numbers, and tries to decide where to put his money. The excitement is palpable.

This is the story of three people, who may be real, or not, but they represent India’s booming IPO economy.

The CEO

Sara had always imagined the day her company would go public as a moment of triumph—ringing the bell, watching the ticker flash, seeing years of risk distilled into a single number called “valuation.” But in 2026, as she sat across bankers and early investors, the word felt less like a celebration and more like a negotiation—fluid, contested, and increasingly unforgiving. Just a year ago, the market had seemed buoyant, almost generous. Companies like Tata Technologies and Kaynes Technology had shown how public capital could translate into scale and credibility. Sara had watched closely, convinced her own company could follow that arc. Back then, founders like her could set ambitious price bands and expect the market to meet them halfway.