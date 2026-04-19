Teflon Trump keeps winning the war for attention

Take Iran, for instance. Critics dissed ceasefire talks as failure. But from Trump’s POV, it’s more chessboard than checklist. Control the currents, command the game, especially around chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. If energy is power, then disruption isn’t defeat. It’s leverage. Maritime muscle over multilateral meetings is less “peace process,” and more of “power play.” And here’s the core disconnect: where critics see chaos; supporters see strategy. Same soundbite, different subtitles; talk of oil, territory, and force projection seems reckless to some, but refreshingly real to others. That split-screen perception is the whole story. Then there’s the culture war carousel. Trump-bashing isn’t just critique—it’s community content. Eye-rolls, hot takes, doom threads are all ritual—identity affirmation dressed as analysis. But Trump? He doesn’t dodge the discourse, he dominates it. Criticism doesn’t sideline him; it spotlights him. Keeps him trending, talking, and top-of-feed. The outrage isn’t starving him; instead it’s feeding him. History doesn’t do copy-paste, but it does rhyme. Julius Caesar knew being branded a threat to the establishment made him the popular alternative. Charles de Gaulle turned exile into epic comeback. Trump taps that same energy, only sped up, scaled up, and meme’d up. Faster backlash, faster bounce-back, faster myth-making is his shtick. The storm doesn’t pass; it refreshes. And Trump rides it.

So the opposition spirals into satire mode: a content farm of caricature. Unflattering frames, memeified meltdowns, headline hysteria—“unhinged,” “panicked,” “midnight meltdown.” The media montage tries to become myth. They storyboard his downfall, script his exit, poll his extinction. Remember the confident calls about Kamala Harris sweeping him aside? But here’s the glitch: the mockery doesn’t land lethal. The laughter loops, but he lingers. He respawns. Resets. Rebrands. What should cancel him instead catapults him. In the attention economy, outrage isn’t oxygen depletion, it’s oxygen delivery. And Trump’s got the lungs. Trumpian rhetoric runs like a rollercoaster reel: one day “almost done,” next day “stone age strategy,” destiny-drenched declarations dropping like dramatic trailers. This is not inconsistency; it is suspense as statecraft. It is governance as a form of narrative nudging. Thus Donald Trump fits the glitch-in-the-matrix lineage, not in a neat category but as a recurring disruption. He is part thunder, part theatre kid, part funhouse mirror nobody ordered from Amazon but everyone’s forced to stare into. For a lot of liberal culture, he isn’t just wrong, he’s shaped all wrong. Don’t call him misguided, but as grammatically illegal in the language of polite public life. Liberalism prides itself on soft-tone signalling, empathy aesthetics, and carefully choreographed caution. But Trump? He’s the bull in the brunch café, not just breaking the porcelain but asking why the porcelain mattered. He doesn’t just dissent; instead he disdains. And that hits different.