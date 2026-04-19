The shape of things to come

Artist Mayur Gupta works in a way that resists speed. He doesn’t sketch a final image and then execute it. Instead, he begins with material, gesture, and time—and allows the work to reveal itself. His solo exhibition, What Form Retains, at Gallery Latitude 28 in New Delhi, invites viewers into this slow process, showing works that feel both deeply personal and open-ended.

“Instead of beginning with a defined visual reference, my works emerge through a process of slow discovery,” Gupta explains. What we see, then, is not a fixed idea, but a record of that discovery. The forms come from what he calls an “inner space,” shaped by lived experience rather than observation. This idea of becoming runs through the exhibition. Nothing feels finished in a rigid sense—each piece seems to hold a moment in time, as if it could still change.