The shape of things to come

Artist Mayur Gupta works in a way that resists speed. He doesn’t sketch a final image and then execute it. Instead, he begins with material, gesture, and time—and allows the work to reveal itself. His solo exhibition, What Form Retains, at Gallery Latitude 28 in New Delhi, invites viewers into this slow process, showing works that feel both deeply personal and open-ended.
“Instead of beginning with a defined visual reference, my works emerge through a process of slow discovery,” Gupta explains. What we see, then, is not a fixed idea, but a record of that discovery. The forms come from what he calls an “inner space,” shaped by lived experience rather than observation. This idea of becoming runs through the exhibition. Nothing feels finished in a rigid sense—each piece seems to hold a moment in time, as if it could still change.
Material is central to this feeling. Gupta moves between paper pulp and metal, letting each guide the outcome. “Each material carries its own inherent logic and behaviour. Paper pulp, with its fragility, captures fleeting impressions, as if holding onto a moment about to dissolve. Metal, by contrast, introduces weight and permanence, grounding the work in a different temporal register,” he says. In the gallery, this contrast plays out visually—you might see a soft, almost skin-like paper form nearby a dense, grounded metal piece. Yet they feel connected, like two states of the same thought.
Gupta’s training in architecture—and his experience teaching it—quietly shapes the exhibition. There is a strong sense of placement. Works are not just arranged; they are spaced with care, creating pauses, distances, and lines of sight. As you move through the gallery, the experience feels almost like walking through a built environment.
This is a shift from his earlier practice, where works stood more independently. Here, they begin to relate to each other—and to the viewer. Some pieces suggest thresholds or enclosures, hinting at spaces you might enter. The body becomes aware: of scale, of proximity, of movement. Certain shapes appear again and again, but never in the same way. “These are not deliberate repetitions, but rather returns—gestures of revisiting forms that continue to elude full understanding,” Gupta says. There is also a tactile pull to the work. You become aware of surfaces—the roughness of pulp, the cool density of metal—even without touching them. The pieces seem to hold traces of the artist’s hand, of pressure, of time spent shaping and reshaping.
What Form Retains also hints at what lies ahead for Gupta. There is a growing interest in scale—in creating larger, more immersive installations where viewers don’t just observe but inhabit the work. Ultimately, the show asks for patience. It doesn’t offer quick answers or fixed meanings. Instead, it encourages you to slow down, to stay with a form as it unfolds, and to notice what it begins to hold.