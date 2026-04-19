The storyteller

When Shashi Tharoor called Neelima Penumarthy’s A Brief History of Indian Independence: From the Mughals to the Mahatma a “must listen,” she felt a sense of affirmation. The one-hour audiobook traces India’s journey from the arrival of the East India Company during Jahangir’s reign to Independence under Mahatma Gandhi. Designed as an accessible, youth-friendly take on complex history, it is part of her StoryHour initiative—an idea rooted in the belief that young voices can tell the story of a nation with clarity and confidence.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Penumarthy grew up between science and literature. Her father, a chemical engineer, sparked her interest in biology, while her mother, an English teacher, nurtured her love for language. “Between my parents, I inherited a fascination for both how the body works and how stories work,” she says. Now dividing her time between the UK and Hyderabad, she describes herself as “Hyderabadi and Londoner in equal measure.” That duality shapes StoryHour, which she launched in 2016 (then called Puranas) to retell Indian epics and history for younger audiences through books, audiobooks and performances.