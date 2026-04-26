A digital disaster

In 2011, psychologist Betsy Sparrow at Columbia University, working with colleagues Daniel Wegner and Jenny Liu, published a revolutionary study in Science magazine. The study showed that when people are told that information will be available to them later via a computer, they are measurably less likely to remember the information itself but are significantly better at remembering where to find it. The brain had already begun treating the internet as a kind of external hard drive. The researchers called it the “Google Effect”. At the time, this seemed like an efficient adaptation. Why memorise what you can look up? But researchers who spent more time with the data are less sanguine. Memory is not merely a retrieval system. It is the underlying layer of thought. The connections between stored ideas can only form if the ideas are actually in your head, where they can brush up against each other. A 2024 meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Public Health confirmed that the Google Effect is real, robust, and growing.

The human brain, that three-pound marvel of electrochemical architecture, took the better part of three million years to reach its current form, by surviving the ice ages, famines, volcanic winters, and the extinction of species on the planet. It invented language, mathematics, music, law, and the internet. It painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling and wrote King Lear and put a man on the moon. And now, it is navigating the world of smartphones, social media algorithms, and artificial intelligences sophisticated enough to write poetry, compose symphonies, and pass medical licensing exams.