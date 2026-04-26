Demographic dividend: Need to redeem this blank cheque

The third limb’s extended organ is an industry partner which cannot afford to be vestigial but functional. The UGC’s recent Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), the National Credit Framework (NCrF), NCVET’s schemes are readily available policy prescriptions for industry to internalise in partnership with many HEIs to generate a pool of skilled workforce. On the contrary, industry is building commercial models of courseware and competing with HEIs for a share in the revenue pie!

These three samples are just an appetiser to NEP’s grand menu which will be cooked by the much awaited VBSA Bill. Be that as it may, unless we shift from an exam ranking economy to a neuro-cognitive schooling ecology, from a degree granting shop floor to a career making talent factory and from a surfacial to a deeply ingrained industry partnership, India’s demographic dividend will remain an uncashed blank cheque. In short: Redeem the demographic dividend blank cheque.

vaidhya@sastra.edu