From Baul to Bharat: The battle for Bengal’s soul

West Bengal does not vote in straight lines drawn by history. It circles its past, argues with its ghosts, and then, almost theatrically, decides its future. The current contest between Mamata Banerjee and the BJP is not merely a political duel. It is a referendum on the meaning of Bengal itself: a proud cultural space built on language, art, and emotion? Or part of a larger national identity driven by religion and ideology? Radindranath Tagore didn’t just write poetry—he amplified Baul music and Lalon Fakir’s philosophy, turning Bengal into this deeply spiritual, fluid, almost rebellious cultural space
Bengal of the 19th century was not just an Islamic or British province but a stormy argument. Raja Ram Mohan Roy challenged Brahmin orthodoxy, advocated widow remarriage and a rational reinterpretation of faith through the Brahmo Samaj—an intellectual insurrection against static tradition. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave India “Vande Mataram,” embedding nationalism in sacred geography. Later, Sri Aurobindo would attempt a synthesis, reimagining Hinduism not as rigid ritual but as an evolving spiritual consciousness—Sanatana Dharma. This unresolved tension between reformist universalism and cultural nationalism never quite left Bengal. In 1977, after the Emergency was withdrawn, Bengal leaned left, embracing class over community. The decades-long rule of the Left Front entrenched a politics of redistribution and ideological clarity, but at the cost of industrial stagnation. Mamata Banerjee did not rise to power in 2011 as a revolutionary but as a disruptor by mobilising rural grievance, subaltern aspiration, and a distinctly Bengali emotional register. Since then, her politics has matured into something more elaborate: a careful weaving of welfare populism and cultural assertion. Schemes like Kanyashree and Lakshmir Bhandar are political instruments that bind the state to its citizens through direct benefit. Official data suggest that Bengal has built one of India’s more extensive state-level social safety nets, particularly for women. This has translated into durable electoral support across religious lines, even as Muslims—roughly 27 per cent of the population—remain a core voting bloc. Mamata’s more enduring weapon is identity, not religious, but linguistic and cultural. “Bangla nijer meyekei chay” (“Bengal wants its own daughter”) isn’t just a slogan. It’s Bengal saying: we want one of our own. It subtly pushes back against the idea of a Hindi-speaking, North Indian political dominance. It frames politics as insider vs outsider. The BJP’s rise in Bengal, however, is remarkable. From marginal relevance a decade ago to commanding around 38 per cent of the vote in 2019, it has transformed itself into the principal Opposition. This growth has been driven by consolidating Hindu votes across caste lines. The BJP seeks to reframe Bengal’s identity from linguistic-cultural to religious-national, aligning it with a broader Hindutva narrative—ironically it was a Bengali, Chandranath Basu, who coined the word ‘Hindutva’ in 1892. The BJP draws selectively from Bengal’s past by elevating figures like Syama Prasad Mookerjee while reinterpreting icons such as Swami Vivekananda through a nationalist lens.
Scenario 1. Mamata Banerjee wins the election
Bengal is likely to double down on its current trajectory as a culturally assertive, welfare-driven state that resists central political homogenisation. Relations with the Centre will remain combative, particularly around federal autonomy and the use of investigative agencies like the ED and CBI. Welfare schemes will expand, even at the risk of fiscal strain—a concern periodically flagged in RBI’s state finance reports. More importantly, Bengal will continue to define itself in opposition to the Centre, to Hindi hegemony, and to religious polarisation. It will remain, in essence, a state that sees itself as distinct within the Union, not subordinate to it.
Scenario 1. BJP wins Bengal
Bengal would move from being a site of resistance to a node of alignment within a nationally dominant political framework. Infrastructure projects could accelerate under Centre-state synergy, as seen in BJP-governed states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The language of politics would shift to development, nationalism, and religious identity. Bengal’s political culture is argumentative, often volatile. A transfer of power could trigger short-term instability as entrenched local networks are dismantled and rebuilt. Minority anxieties may sharpen if policies like the CAA re-enter the border state deeply sensitive to migration narratives. What will unfold, then, will be a re-enactment of Bengal’s oldest debate: the universalism of Roy and Aurobindo versus the nationalism of Bankim Chandra and Chandranath Basu. The debate’s outcome will tilt the balance; either towards a continued assertion of linguistic-cultural sovereignty, or towards a deeper integration into a national ideological project that seeks to redefine that very sovereignty.
In the end, Bengal will do what it has always done: resist easy definitions. Whether under Mamata or the BJP, it will argue with power, reinterpret identity, and reshape the trope imposed upon it. The election will decide the government. Bengal, as always, will decide itself.