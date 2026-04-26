From Baul to Bharat: The battle for Bengal’s soul

Bengal of the 19th century was not just an Islamic or British province but a stormy argument. Raja Ram Mohan Roy challenged Brahmin orthodoxy, advocated widow remarriage and a rational reinterpretation of faith through the Brahmo Samaj—an intellectual insurrection against static tradition. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee gave India “Vande Mataram,” embedding nationalism in sacred geography. Later, Sri Aurobindo would attempt a synthesis, reimagining Hinduism not as rigid ritual but as an evolving spiritual consciousness—Sanatana Dharma. This unresolved tension between reformist universalism and cultural nationalism never quite left Bengal. In 1977, after the Emergency was withdrawn, Bengal leaned left, embracing class over community. The decades-long rule of the Left Front entrenched a politics of redistribution and ideological clarity, but at the cost of industrial stagnation. Mamata Banerjee did not rise to power in 2011 as a revolutionary but as a disruptor by mobilising rural grievance, subaltern aspiration, and a distinctly Bengali emotional register. Since then, her politics has matured into something more elaborate: a careful weaving of welfare populism and cultural assertion. Schemes like Kanyashree and Lakshmir Bhandar are political instruments that bind the state to its citizens through direct benefit. Official data suggest that Bengal has built one of India’s more extensive state-level social safety nets, particularly for women. This has translated into durable electoral support across religious lines, even as Muslims—roughly 27 per cent of the population—remain a core voting bloc. Mamata’s more enduring weapon is identity, not religious, but linguistic and cultural. “Bangla nijer meyekei chay” (“Bengal wants its own daughter”) isn’t just a slogan. It’s Bengal saying: we want one of our own. It subtly pushes back against the idea of a Hindi-speaking, North Indian political dominance. It frames politics as insider vs outsider. The BJP’s rise in Bengal, however, is remarkable. From marginal relevance a decade ago to commanding around 38 per cent of the vote in 2019, it has transformed itself into the principal Opposition. This growth has been driven by consolidating Hindu votes across caste lines. The BJP seeks to reframe Bengal’s identity from linguistic-cultural to religious-national, aligning it with a broader Hindutva narrative—ironically it was a Bengali, Chandranath Basu, who coined the word ‘Hindutva’ in 1892. The BJP draws selectively from Bengal’s past by elevating figures like Syama Prasad Mookerjee while reinterpreting icons such as Swami Vivekananda through a nationalist lens.