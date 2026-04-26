His silver linings playbook

When Anant Zaveri travelled to Udaipur in the 1970s, he had no idea it would change the course of his life. An unexpected encounter with a court jeweller of Mewar led to the purchase of a few exquisitely worked silver pieces. Their weight, workmanship, and history turned into a four-decade pursuit of India’s most exceptional hand-wrought silver.

Today, that pursuit lives on in the Alpana Haveli Museum—housed within the 83-year-old Zaveri’s ancestral mansion in Ahmedabad. Open by appointment to students, scholars, and craft enthusiasts, the private museum is an archive of silverware, textiles, furniture, and personal memorabilia. “Collecting runs in the family,” Zaveri says. “My grandfather and father collected medieval sculptures. As a teenager, I collected stamps and postal history, then coins. By the 1970s and ’80s, silver took over.” At the time, Zaveri was immersed in the family’s engineering and metallurgical business, which meant constant travel to mining towns and industrial hubs across India. Wherever work took him, he searched for silver—meeting silversmiths, jewellers, antique dealers, and collectors. Zaveri’s collection reflects the vast geography of Indian silver: Jaipur’s meenakari, Cuttack’s filigree, Lucknow’s engraved and enamelled forms, Telangana’s delicate wirework—all sit alongside ornate hookahs from Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Rajasthan. “Awadh favoured jungle motifs,” he notes. “Under British rule, hunting scenes became fashionable. Paandaan boxes were prized symbols of refinement among royals, zamindars, and wealthy traders.”