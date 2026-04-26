Immersive melodists

Together, they built their platform that prioritises context as much as content. Mehfils, unfolding in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, are deliberately capped, usually at under 200 people. “Anything larger becomes a concert,” Bhatia says, “and loses its essence.” The decision is central to their philosophy—keeping the artist and audience within the same shared space, where nuance is not lost to scale.

Such sense of proximity shapes how the performances are received. “Proximity is what we thrive on. In large auditoriums, music often travels across distance, reaching the ear but not always the body,” Bhatia says. The environment itself is carefully constructed. Drawing from references like courtyards in Lucknow, angans in old Delhi, and baithaks in Hyderabad, the settings are designed to be immersive rather than performative. “We recreate the essence of a bygone era—through pardas, drapes, carpets, and settings that feel like a home, a drawing room, or a courtyard—just as mehfils in courtyards and baithaks once existed,” she explains.