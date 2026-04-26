Mind the gap between merit and medal

Our aspirant observes that the Padma awards list arrives each year like the monsoon—usually on time, but is unevenly distributed. His research assistant, more loyal than fate, informs him that his linguistic community, a respectable 8 per cent of the nation, has managed less than 2 per cent of the honours in the last 10 years. The Padma bloomed generously for artists (23 per cent), politely for litterateurs and educators (20 per cent), and precisely for scientists (10 per cent).

The names move from faintly familiar to surprisingly close. A banker whom he mentored, his favourite dentist, and even a junior colleague from IIT—each has found a berth. The list, meant to settle excellence, now unsettles his mind. He notes that absence is now routine; it is presence that surprises. He congratulates the winners he knows in person. What interests him, however, is not merit but timing. His admirers, students and former colleagues now stare at him from their profiles, suitably pinned with Padma. A small curiosity stirs: is recognition alphabetical, astrological, or simply accidental? Does the Republic reward bridge and chip-builders more than mind-builders?