Partying With God

As you enter the concert ground, it’s not the neon wristbands but diyas—meant to be held in hand—that welcome you. The space is already set: blinding lights, towering loudspeakers, a wide display of deities in the backdrop, and an unusual sense of reverence in the air. It’s a concert, but everyone is dressed in ethnic wear. A resonant shankh sound marks the beginning of the ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ night. The strum of an electric guitar cuts through chants of Hare Rama, Hare Krishna, and suddenly, hands go up in unison—devotional lyrics meeting club-like beats. Bhajans, once reserved for afternoons at neighbourhood temples—where devotees gathered with dholaks and manjeeras for kirtans—have found a new stage and a new audience. From the riverbeds of Haridwar to large auditoriums in cities like Delhi, Bhajan Clubbing is making the youth groove across India.
For 23-year-old Kashish Saxena, a management student, attending her first Bhajan Clubbing event felt like trading the chaos of clubbing for something calmer. “I am an introvert; drinking at a club is not my thing. But Bhajan Clubbing creates a space where I can jam to the devotional music I listen to at home, dance with hundreds of people, and still have my peace of mind.”
The trend has also opened up a new audience for performers. Delhi singer duo Saaz Malhotra and Dr Prakhar Dagar—who are popular for their musical pheras and recently did a pan-India Bhajan clubbing tour—always believed devotional music was never boring; it simply needed a contemporary sound design. “We thought—why not party with a substitute for drinks, where guilt has no place and hangovers turn into peace?” they say. In their shows, pieces like Shiv Tandav Stotram and Aigiri Nandini unfold under dim lights and bass-heavy beats—not remixed, but reinterpreted with a contemporary edge.
“We thought—why not party with a substitute for drinks, where guilt has no place and hangovers turn into peace?”
Delhi singers Dr Prakhar Dagar and Saaz Malhotra
Malhotra notes that while traditional satsangs are more formal and often require quiet participation within a set decorum—Bhajan Clubbing is inherently interactive. Audiences are encouraged to sing along, follow simple dance steps, and stay fully present. On the ground, that belief is evident: a high-energy devotional setlist interwoven with snippets of mythological storytelling.
For Sufi-rock artistes like Raghav Raja, the shift feels organic. “These events are essentially traditional jagratas reimagined with western instruments like guitars, keyboards, and drums. They carry the energy of bhakti but the vibe of a club,” he explains. In his performances, some tracks—like Rama Rama Ratte Ratte—draw from familiar Bollywood melodies, while others stay rooted in classical ragas. “Lo-fi music is trending on Instagram. When we layer religious chants over lo-fi soundscapes, it instantly feels more relatable—and cooler—to younger audiences,” he adds.
With its blend of the traditional and the contemporary, Bhajan Clubbing speaks directly to Gen Z, aligning with their growing engagement with spirituality. An MTV Youth Study in 2021 found that 62 per cent of India’s Gen Z believe spirituality helps them gain clarity, while nearly 70 per cent report feeling more confident after prayer. The sudden popularity of these events is also due to a government push. In February, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta organised a series of such events across Delhi University. Another event by The Art of Living at Delhi’s JLN Stadium drew a crowd of over 75,000.
With its blend of the traditional and the contemporary, Bhajan Clubbing speaks directly to Gen Z, aligning with their growing engagement with spirituality
The momentum has also led to the creation of Book My Bhajan, an online platform organising such events. Its founder, Jayesh Chatur, explains, “As times change, the ways of devotion evolve. We wanted to deliver the message of devotional music in a modern format—and clubbing felt like a natural fit.”
At its core, Bhajan Clubbing reflects a subtle, cultural shift. As young audiences step away, from the excesses of conventional nightlife, they are finding new ways to gather, celebrate, and connect.