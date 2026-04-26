Partying With God

As you enter the concert ground, it’s not the neon wristbands but diyas—meant to be held in hand—that welcome you. The space is already set: blinding lights, towering loudspeakers, a wide display of deities in the backdrop, and an unusual sense of reverence in the air. It’s a concert, but everyone is dressed in ethnic wear. A resonant shankh sound marks the beginning of the ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ night. The strum of an electric guitar cuts through chants of Hare Rama, Hare Krishna, and suddenly, hands go up in unison—devotional lyrics meeting club-like beats. Bhajans, once reserved for afternoons at neighbourhood temples—where devotees gathered with dholaks and manjeeras for kirtans—have found a new stage and a new audience. From the riverbeds of Haridwar to large auditoriums in cities like Delhi, Bhajan Clubbing is making the youth groove across India.

For 23-year-old Kashish Saxena, a management student, attending her first Bhajan Clubbing event felt like trading the chaos of clubbing for something calmer. “I am an introvert; drinking at a club is not my thing. But Bhajan Clubbing creates a space where I can jam to the devotional music I listen to at home, dance with hundreds of people, and still have my peace of mind.”

The trend has also opened up a new audience for performers. Delhi singer duo Saaz Malhotra and Dr Prakhar Dagar—who are popular for their musical pheras and recently did a pan-India Bhajan clubbing tour—always believed devotional music was never boring; it simply needed a contemporary sound design. “We thought—why not party with a substitute for drinks, where guilt has no place and hangovers turn into peace?” they say. In their shows, pieces like Shiv Tandav Stotram and Aigiri Nandini unfold under dim lights and bass-heavy beats—not remixed, but reinterpreted with a contemporary edge.