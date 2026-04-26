The similarities in differences

There are exhibitions that fill a room, and then there are those that rearrange how you inhabit it. The Space Between belongs firmly to the latter—an inquiry not into objects alone, but into the charged intervals that hold them apart, pull them together, and make meaning possible. At first glance, the works seem anchored in material—stone, wood, lime plaster, thread. But as you move through the exhibition, it becomes clear that material is only the beginning. What lingers is the deliberate play of distance and density: a carved surface that appears to recede as much as it projects, a relief that seems to hold light rather than reflect it.
At its centre are Delhi artists Siddhartha Das and Chiara Nath—two practitioners whose collaboration draws from distinct yet deeply compatible worlds. Das, whose practice has long engaged with heritage scenography and museum-making, approaches space as a narrative medium. “I hope to guide the visitor through a journey of discovery—one that gently stirs curiosity. It is in the interplay between light and shadow, form and counterform, and in the spaces that hold everything together that meaning begins to emerge,” he says.
Nath operates across disciplines with ease, her background in design and fashion infusing the work with a sensibility that is both tactile and conceptual. “I don’t see a distinction between these disciplines. Conceptually, I flow between them without conscious constraints… these works inhabit the space between multiple disciplines,” she says.
Gateways are particularly compelling. They do not simply demarcate entry and exit; they interrogate the idea of threshold itself. Craft is everywhere. Collaborations with artisans are evident in the precision of carving, the tactility of bone inlay set into lime plaster, the discipline of embroidery that builds structure through thread. “Over the past 30 years, what began as livelihood-generation initiatives has grown into meaningful collaborations with artisans,” says Das.
Yet these techniques are pushed—recontextualised through industrial processes, scaled, abstracted, or pared down until they hover between familiarity and invention. The textile works, in particular, breathe with an internal logic. Embroidered forms suggest grids and frameworks, but subtle irregularities introduce an organic vitality. “The works are conversations between precision in making and the serendipity that comes from being in any creative pursuit,” says Nath. What makes the exhibition resonant is how it brings together time scales. There is a continuity of craft traditions—techniques passed down, refined, preserved—and the immediacy of contemporary design. The exhibition does not attempt to resolve this tension; it inhabits it.