The similarities in differences

At its centre are Delhi artists Siddhartha Das and Chiara Nath—two practitioners whose collaboration draws from distinct yet deeply compatible worlds. Das, whose practice has long engaged with heritage scenography and museum-making, approaches space as a narrative medium. “I hope to guide the visitor through a journey of discovery—one that gently stirs curiosity. It is in the interplay between light and shadow, form and counterform, and in the spaces that hold everything together that meaning begins to emerge,” he says.

Nath operates across disciplines with ease, her background in design and fashion infusing the work with a sensibility that is both tactile and conceptual. “I don’t see a distinction between these disciplines. Conceptually, I flow between them without conscious constraints… these works inhabit the space between multiple disciplines,” she says.