A Reflection of the Times

Organic curves, asymmetrical profiles, textured frames and artisanal finishes are replacing conventional rectangles. “A well-designed mirror can completely change the vibe of a room. The shape, material, and craftsmanship are what give it character. I’m particularly drawn to mirrors with sculptural forms because they add a softer, more fluid element to a space. Handcrafted wooden frames are another favourite as they add warmth and texture. That said, I don’t believe a mirror has to be bold or oversized to stand out. Sometimes, it’s the simplest designs with the right proportions and attention to detail that leave the biggest impression,” says product designer Swetha Vegesana, founder of Intent Made. Her Ari mirror embodies this approach. Inspired by the gentle ripples of water, it is hand-chiselled from wood and finished in a rich lacquer.

Homeowners are increasingly seeking mirrors that integrate seamlessly with furniture and architecture through rotating panels, layered materials, concealed storage or customised finishes. “People are investing in fewer, but better-designed pieces, and mirrors offer an opportunity to introduce thoughtful detailing while remaining highly functional,” says Sajal Lamba, co-founder and director of luxury furniture brand Wriver. The brand’s mirrors experiment with rotating panels, oxidised finishes, integrated consoles and burnished surfaces, exploring the interplay between materiality, architecture and light.

Lighting has also become integral to the way mirrors are designed and experienced. According to Amit Aurora, partner and principal architect at groupDCA, mirrors and lighting should always be considered together. “A strategically positioned mirror enhances natural light during daytime and softens artificial light at night, giving any room a brighter appearance without introducing additional light sources,” he says. In contemporary interiors, mirrors have become as much about what they contribute to a space as what they reflect.