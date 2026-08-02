Blame vs Accountability For a Better India

Indians stuck in India are used to too many things going to hell on a daily or hourly basis. Mostly these are related to the nightmarish Indian bureaucracy, infrastructure, and crime rates. But it can also be just Indian things that range from the merely irritating to bizarre happenings that can actually kill you like people pooping in full view of the public or a flyaway cutout of a shady politician that lands on incoming traffic leading to fatal collisions. Some Indians have perfected the fine art of remaining ignorant of the full-blown catastrophes playing out around them in real time, which allows them to feel bliss adjacent if they can manage to avoid getting mowed down by a truck careening down the wrong side of the road or a rabid dog ripping out their jugular. Most though tend to favour the blame game when forced to open their eyes and witness all the awful stuff happening around them—rape, murder, corruption, farmer/student suicides, poverty, starvation, stampedes, communal violence etc.