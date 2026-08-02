Hanging by a Thread

Interior design is giving textiles a bigger canvas. Beyond upholstery and table linen, embroidered fabrics are becoming statement wall art, adding texture, colour and craftsmanship to blank walls. Mumbai-based fashion designer and philanthropist Maheka Mirpuri brings her signature maximalist aesthetic indoors with a collection of heritage-inspired textile wall hangings. Crafted in rich crimson, emerald and gold, the handwoven silk pieces feature intricate zardozi embellished with Swarovski crystals, pearls, rhinestones and mirrors, with each taking nearly 50 days to complete.

“Being grand and bold, the wall hangings command attention in an unapologetic manner. With multiple elements across fabric, embroidery, and designing, each piece becomes a conversation starter,” says Maheka Mirpuri, fashion designer and philanthropist. Highlights include The Wooven Legacy, a silk composition of 20 Mughal-inspired embroidered panels, and The Radiant Zaal, inspired by traditional jaal embroidery. The collection also features The Velvet Empress (`5.1 lakh), which introduces faux fur for a distinctly Western touch. While designed for walls, collectors have also repurposed the pieces as tabletops and courtyard décor.