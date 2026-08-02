July Mandate For Mayday Mayhem

Millions of Indian students prepare for a short duration examination which is a referendum on years of aspiration with preparations almost start from the embryonic womb. This career-ticking exam-bomb transforms parents as search engines, students as humanoids, schools as coaching centres, coaching centres as (p)rank factories, activists as litigants, courts as mediators and governments as fire-fighters, as the nation waits anxiously for results. Unfortunately, the trio-riot of NEET question paper leak, CBSE evaluation fracas, and UGC-CUET derailment in May this year, led to massive protests that consumed a union minister’s portfolio. An assuring central government swung to immediate action with a high-powered task force for public examination reforms.

India’s repeated entrance exam fiascos have created many a traumatic experience, making it an episode in crisis management and not an exercise for talent identification. India does not suffer from a shortage of examinations but from an outdated examination philosophy. The task force has to modernise examinations system and bring it to terms with contemporary challenges and aspirations. The country’s public examination architecture was largely designed when number of candidates was measured in lakhs. Today, it caters to several crore students across school boards, engineering, medicine, law, management, teacher education, and numerous recruitment examinations. Such an ecosystem cannot rely on 20th-century administrative practices serving 21st-century aspirations. Some suggestions for a win-win to all stakeholders.