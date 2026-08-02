July Mandate For Mayday Mayhem

Millions of Indian students prepare for a short duration examination which is a referendum on years of aspiration with preparations almost start from the embryonic womb. This career-ticking exam-bomb transforms parents as search engines, students as humanoids, schools as coaching centres, coaching centres as (p)rank factories, activists as litigants, courts as mediators and governments as fire-fighters, as the nation waits anxiously for results. Unfortunately, the trio-riot of NEET question paper leak, CBSE evaluation fracas, and UGC-CUET derailment in May this year, led to massive protests that consumed a union minister’s portfolio. An assuring central government swung to immediate action with a high-powered task force for public examination reforms.
India’s repeated entrance exam fiascos have created many a traumatic experience, making it an episode in crisis management and not an exercise for talent identification. India does not suffer from a shortage of examinations but from an outdated examination philosophy. The task force has to modernise examinations system and bring it to terms with contemporary challenges and aspirations. The country’s public examination architecture was largely designed when number of candidates was measured in lakhs. Today, it caters to several crore students across school boards, engineering, medicine, law, management, teacher education, and numerous recruitment examinations. Such an ecosystem cannot rely on 20th-century administrative practices serving 21st-century aspirations. Some suggestions for a win-win to all stakeholders.
Centre-State Partnership: High-stake exams like JEE and NEET should involve state governments as progressive partners, the states responsible for conducting the initial filtration exam. Once the state conducts its exam, based on the normalised scores, students from each state shall be selected to appear for a central government-conducted advanced exam. The number of students selected from each state shall be proportionate to the number of seats filled under each state’s quota in the total seats. Normalisation not only smoothens exam’s disparities and encourages competition amongst states to send their best to the central competitive pool but also promotes the spirit of cooperative federalism in education that is pinged by concurrent list constitutionalism.
Multiple Examination Window: Globally, successful examination systems recognise this reality. Students in the US may improve SAT or ACT scores through multiple attempts. England permits retaking A-Level subjects. Repeated opportunity improves reliability while reducing psychological pressure as candidates with two or three opportunities with the highest normalised score are considered for advanced tests. This reduces desperation, weaken the coaching industry’s mystic monopoly over “one-shot” success and restore confidence among students.
Robust Evaluation and Assessment Infrastructure: An examination leak is not merely an administrative lapse but an assault on meritocracy and credibility of honest efforts accumulated over years. Ironically, India today processes billions of secure UPI transactions every month, protects digital banking worth trillions of rupees and authenticates citizens through Aadhaar in seconds. Likewise, the intellectual future of India’s youth deserves an equally sophisticated security framework. A National Secure Examination and Evaluation Grid (NSEEG)—a dedicated digital backbone for all public examinations with a secure infrastructure that serves National Testing Agency, school boards, recruitment commissions and professional regulators alike. The platform should incorporate end-to-end encryption of question papers, AI-based question paper banks, hardware-based authentication, geo-fenced digital access, blockchain-enabled audit trails, AI-driven anomaly detection, real-time cybersecurity monitoring and geographically distributed disaster recovery systems. Question papers should remain encrypted until minutes before the examination, with every access digitally recorded and independently auditable. Students deserve confidence not only in the examination but also in the assessment process. Anonymised answer scripts distributed electronically to trained and trusted evaluators across the country and subjected to statistical moderation with AI as an academic quality controller shall restore supremacy of human judgement and at the same time ensure consistency and accountability with brutal consequences for malafide deviants.
Multi-lingual Equity: A fourth reform requires India to build the world’s largest multilingual digital examination ecosystem. Students should receive identical quality of examination in every scheduled Indian language, supported by professionally validated translations, accessibility tools for persons with disabilities and adaptive digital interfaces. Equity in language is as important as equity in opportunity.
Public Examination Trust Index: Parameters such as security, transparency, grievance redressal, assessment and evaluation quality, accessibility, litigation rates, people’s trust, student satisfaction and cybersecurity preparedness should be publicly measured and benchmarked, as what gets measured invariably improves.
India has already demonstrated extraordinary capability in building digital public infrastructure. Aadhaar, UPI, CoWIN, and ONDC are symbols of digital transformation at its best. Public examinations deserve to become India’s fifth digital public infrastructure success story, for what works in India will work for the world. In short, its July mandate for mayday mayhem.