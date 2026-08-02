No Longer Lost For Words

“Since the children come from abusive backgrounds, I prefer not to take any example of family as they might trigger discomfort,” she explains.

Gupta sees grammar as only part of the challenge. Confidence, she believes, is the bigger barrier to learning.

“Students might be able to read and write English, but they are not able to express themselves in it. Their lack of confidence comes from the fear of messing up,” she says. “We love to laugh at a mispronounced English word. This creates a fear of ridicule. To put them at ease, I tell the kids about how I overcame my fear of judgement and reassure them that no one is going to laugh at tyhem.” The transformation she looks for doesn’t appear on report cards. It arrives quietly—the day a child no longer needs a classmate to translate, holds a conversation a little longer, understands a sentence spoken at normal speed or raises a hand to ask a question. The shrinking of hesitation, more than perfect grammar, tells her the workshops are making a difference.Working with children has also reshaped Gupta’s own worldview. “We share the same love for learning, we get excited about an activity, we are willing to try new things, but what separates us are background and exposure. Bringing my laptop to class is normal for me, but it is an alien sight to them,” she says. An avid debater, Gupta has for long loved the English language. She hopes to study political science and economics after school while continuing to work in education.

Today, Project Vidya has expanded beyond India, with chapters in Rwanda and New Zealand and partnerships in Kenya. Yet Gupta believes its biggest lesson is personal. “The project has made me realise that despite being a school student, I have the power to make a difference,” she reflects. She is not just teaching the grammar of a child’s future but is also changing the syntax.