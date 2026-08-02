Take a seat

Stop. Gape. In a dimly lit living room, a wave of water is frozen in stone, making a statement under a spotlight. With backrests that rise like a cresting tide and polished seats carved from Rainbow Quartzite, the bench is a compelling sight. In another room, flat German Silver boulders are bound together—a piece difficult to classify. Is it a stool? A chair? A side table? It can be any of those. Or none of these. All that matters is these are objets d’art. Both these, and other similarly unconventional expressions of design furniture that occupy—and often flaunt—their presence in design studios and homes across India, defy easy classification. Depending on where each piece is placed, it becomes an unexpected interruption—an object that demands to be contemplated before it is used. Neither the bench nor the boulder resembles furniture in the conventional sense. Neither appears particularly interested in explaining itself. “The mindset is shifting from filling a room to curating a space,” says Sarita Handa, founder and chairperson, Sarita Handa.

From the woven charpai that anchored generations of Indian homes to the flat-packed efficiency of IKEA now seen in Gurugram’s new residential townships, furniture in India has travelled a remarkable distance. What was once purely functional has steadily become aspirational, reflecting changing lifestyles, global influences, and evolving ideas of home. Designers are moving away from mass-produced functionality—of course, not totally because of market demands—towards collectible, sculptural pieces that blur the boundaries between furniture, art, and décor. Sofas, benches and tables are increasingly conceived not as supporting elements but as conversation starters. Handa says, “By being more thoughtful about what they bring into their space, clients are choosing pieces with strong form and made of unusual materials.” The once-ubiquitous L-shaped sofa is giving way to curved seating, oversized lounge chairs and fluid tables. For Vratika Gupta, founder of Maison Sia, sculptural furniture is “a breath of fresh air. The space has to talk to you. So I suggest my clients to choose something magnanimous and monumental”. Maison Sia’s On The Rocks sofa replaces the conventional rectangle with curved forms that can be approached from any side when placed as an island in the room.

Experimentation with form defines Delhi’s Vakr Studios’s philosophy. Founder Devyani Gupta says, “Generally, we top our furniture with home decor to highlight it. But a furniture piece can already be artistic and sculptural, not needing an artefact on top to stand out.” Delhi-based studio Dimensions adopts a similar approach through its Zuri collection, where bedposts resemble tree branches and coffee tables evoke inter-connected rock formations.