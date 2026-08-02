Time And Tide Wait For Him

On the morning of April 30, while braving the choppy waters of the Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India, seven-year-old Ishank Singh looked up at his mother, Manisha Sinha, in the support boat and declared he could see India. The shoreline was still 10 km away. For the next hour, despite powerful currents pushing him off his course, the Ranchi boy kept repeating the same words. “I can see India. I have almost reached,” he kept telling Manisha.

Nearly 10 hours later, Ishank completed the 29km crossing in nine hours and 50 minutes, earning recognition from the Universal Records Forum (URF) as the Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer.

The Palk Strait poses one of open-water swimming’s toughest tests, with unpredictable currents, jellyfish and rapidly changing weather threatening the swimmer’s success. Adult swimmers often spend months preparing for the crossing.