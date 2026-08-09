Concrete Plans For a Watery Future

When I was in school, there was a sacred grove and a pond bordering it in my town. Even during daytime, the place was dark and teeming with birds and wildlife. Spanning many acres, it served as the lungs and water sink of the town. In the mid 80s, the municipality had a brain wave. They considered the sacred grove as a symbol of superstition and the pond as a reservoir for mosquito breeding. They promptly cut down acres of this greenspace and concreted the pond over. A rickety structure came up in place of the ancient trees and was named the town bus stand. Most of the people in the town were happy that development had come to the town. Soon, the wells became brackish and unusable and the municipality had a solution for that too. They pumped water from 40 km away and thus more development came. Once this water was used, it became filthy and had to be drained out. So drain pipes were laid from every home and it went to the streams, canals, backwaters, and finally the sea. Septic tanks gave way to drainage lines and soon, the entire ecosystem got polluted. More development has taken place over the last four decades, and the pristine waters have turned the colour of concrete or tar.
This is not a unique story of my town. This is how cities and towns across India have been developing since Independence. The pace of the development has increased manifold in the last two decades and the results are there for everyone to see. Every year, as the monsoon cloud systems roll across the Indian subcontinent, they bring a violent reckoning that can no longer be dismissed as mere natural tragedy. Across mountains, coastal megacities, and vast eastern river basins, extreme rainfall now consistently translates into catastrophic flash floods, massive urban submergence, and widespread displacement. Mountains are being levelled for the rocks, metal, and cement. Lakes are filled up and rivers are dammed.
The relentless expansion of impervious surfaces across both urban and rural topographies has devastated our country. Concretisation fundamentally alters the hydrological cycle. In an unaltered ecosystem, soil, forests, and wetlands act as vast sponges, absorbing massive volumes of rainwater, recharging aquifers, and releasing runoff gradually into river basins. When concrete, asphalt, and built structures replace topsoil, this absorption capacity drops to near zero. Every drop of rainfall is instantly converted into accelerated surface runoff. Across India, infrastructure projects have been executed with a total disregard for natural drainage paths, encasing water recharge zones in concrete and reducing ancient hydrological networks to choked, narrow drains.
This institutional disregard for natural hydrology is painfully visible across India. In Assam, the Brahmaputra River system has flooded historically, but recent human interventions have converted a natural ecological cycle into an annual humanitarian disaster. Decades of heavy structural engineering—primarily the building of thousands of kilometres of rigid concrete embankments—have backfired dramatically. When heavy monsoon rains hit, the swollen river breaches these ageing, poorly maintained embankments, unleashing high-velocity torrents that submerge millions of acres. Furthermore, widespread deforestation in the catchment areas and unscientific highway construction along the floodplains have destroyed wetlands that historically served as critical natural flood-retention basins, leaving the state helpless against the influx of water.
Further west, Northern India’s primary defence has been systematically dismantled. The ancient Aravalli Range stretching across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi serves as a natural barrier preventing the Thar desert’s expansion and acts as the primary groundwater recharge zone for the water-stressed National Capital Region. Yet, over the last decade, unchecked real estate expansion, illegal stone quarrying, and industrial corridors have carved up this mountain chain. By reclassifying forest land and paving over critical catchment areas with asphalt and concrete, policy decisions have stripped the ridge of its protective canopy.
India’s financial and technology hubs present an even starker warning of urban planning suicide driven by hyper-concretisation. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, unchecked built expansion has completely severed the relationship between cities and their natural water systems. Bengaluru, historically renowned for its interconnected network of lakes and natural drainage channels designed to channel rainwater, has seen its concrete footprint surge by over 600 per cent in recent decades. Wetlands and lake beds have been filled with concrete to erect corporate tech parks and residential complexes. When monsoon spells hit, the rainwater has nowhere to seep into the ground; standard rainfall instantly transforms into urban inundation as multi-million-dollar economic hubs grind to a complete halt.
Mumbai’s coastal transformation is equally alarming. Decades of aggressive land reclamation along its coastline, combined with the destruction of mangrove ecosystems for infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road, have severely compromised the city’s marine discharge capacity. By replacing these tidal sponges with impermeable concrete walls and paved surfaces, municipal planning has trapped the city from two sides: seaward pathways for urban runoff are blocked during high tides, while concrete-locked streets turn into impassable canals.
The tragic consequences of ignoring ecological limits extend into the fragile slopes of the Western Ghats and the Himalayan belt. In Kerala, widespread hill-cutting, quarrying, and luxury resort construction have replaced deep-rooted natural forests with heavy concrete structures and paved roads. When extreme monsoon events strike, the destabilised, concrete-laden slopes give way completely, triggering catastrophic landslides in districts like Wayanad and Idukki. In the Himalayas, massive highway expansion and hydropower dams have involved blasting mountain faces and dumping millions of tons of concrete muck directly into riverbeds, suffocating streams and raising river levels to trigger explosive flash floods downstream.
What unifies these regional crises is a fundamental failure in policy logic. Conventional governance views flooding purely as an engineering defect to be solved with more concrete, higher river walls, concrete storm channels, and sea barriers. In reality, hyper-concretisation is the core problem, not the solution.
We are building infrastructure as if there is no tomorrow. Most probably, if we continue like this, there will be no tomorrow.
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