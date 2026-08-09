Concrete Plans For a Watery Future

When I was in school, there was a sacred grove and a pond bordering it in my town. Even during daytime, the place was dark and teeming with birds and wildlife. Spanning many acres, it served as the lungs and water sink of the town. In the mid 80s, the municipality had a brain wave. They considered the sacred grove as a symbol of superstition and the pond as a reservoir for mosquito breeding. They promptly cut down acres of this greenspace and concreted the pond over. A rickety structure came up in place of the ancient trees and was named the town bus stand. Most of the people in the town were happy that development had come to the town. Soon, the wells became brackish and unusable and the municipality had a solution for that too. They pumped water from 40 km away and thus more development came. Once this water was used, it became filthy and had to be drained out. So drain pipes were laid from every home and it went to the streams, canals, backwaters, and finally the sea. Septic tanks gave way to drainage lines and soon, the entire ecosystem got polluted. More development has taken place over the last four decades, and the pristine waters have turned the colour of concrete or tar.

This is not a unique story of my town. This is how cities and towns across India have been developing since Independence. The pace of the development has increased manifold in the last two decades and the results are there for everyone to see. Every year, as the monsoon cloud systems roll across the Indian subcontinent, they bring a violent reckoning that can no longer be dismissed as mere natural tragedy. Across mountains, coastal megacities, and vast eastern river basins, extreme rainfall now consistently translates into catastrophic flash floods, massive urban submergence, and widespread displacement. Mountains are being levelled for the rocks, metal, and cement. Lakes are filled up and rivers are dammed.