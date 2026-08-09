Fur the Record

Everywhere Sudarshan Birla went after moving to Mumbai last year, an unlikely resident greeted him: the community cat. They perched on compound walls in Colaba, stretched beneath parked cars in Worli, and basked in the afternoon sun in Juhu. Some welcomed a gentle pat; others watched the city from a distance with the indifference only cats have perfected.

Like many cat lovers, Birla instinctively reached for his phone. He photographed them, sometimes sharing the images on Instagram. “I’ve always loved documenting,” says the 25-year-old IIT Guwahati graduate. Soon, his camera roll had become an archive of Mumbai’s unofficial feline residents. But there was one problem: the photographs remained scattered, buried among thousands of other images.

That frustration eventually became Meowmbai, a community-powered platform that allows people to photograph, document and discover community cats across the city. What began as one person’s photo gallery has rapidly evolved into a crowdsourced map of Mumbai’s street cats—and increasingly those of other Indian cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. “It’s a collective community platform where anyone can spot, document and explore community cats,” Birla explains. “Every photograph becomes a memory—not just for me, but for everyone who enjoys documenting them.”