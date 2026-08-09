India’s Battle Between Scientific Proof and Belief

India reportedly has an R&D crisis: its spend on research is just 0.6-0.7 per cent of the GDP. China invests over 2 per cent, the US around 3.5 per cent. Israel’s and South Korea’s exceed 5 per cent. But current government data shows that for every Rs 100 spent on R&D, the government chips in Rs 48 and industry Rs 45. The remaining Rs 7 comes from scientific and industrial research organisations, and private higher education institutions. A crisis of scientific human capital flight surfaced when large numbers of ISRO scientists left for better career opportunities because of relatively poor salaries by private industry standards, red tape, limited research autonomy, and ideological interference. Once Indian scientists were considered demi gods. Homi Bhabha imagined atomic India before India could afford it. Vikram Sarabhai fathered our space programme against global scepticism about why a poor nation needed rockets. Yash Pal transformed science communication. Their authority came not from invoking ancient wisdom, but by pushing the frontier of established knowledge. Why has no Indian scientist won a Nobel Prize in science since CV Raman in 1930? Indian-origin scientists Hargobind Khorana, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, and Venkatraman Ramakrishnan did prize-winning work abroad and were not Indian citizens at the time of the award. Which Indian laboratory has the equivalent of CRISPR gene editing, the Higgs boson, graphene, AlphaFold, mRNA vaccine technology, and AI breakthroughs? This is why the Kamakoti episode is larger than just one speech. Every great scientific revolution from Darwin to Einstein, from Raman to Higgs, began by challenging accepted wisdom, not validating it. AI is redefining economics, and quantum computing is rewriting cybersecurity. Synthetic biology is transforming medicine and fusion energy by transforming fantasy to engineering. Semiconductor manufacturing has become geopolitical because nations want military power, economic dominance, and strategic independence. China—which took years for a Science Nobel—is building research universities at extraordinary speed while American laboratories continue to attract global talent. Even smaller Singapore and South Korea, which are yet to get a Nobel, treat scientific research as national infrastructure. Meanwhile, India is trapped in symbolic debates. Its Academic Freedom Index fell from around 0.58-0.6 in the mid-2010s to 0.16-0.22 by 2024-2025, placing it in the bottom 15 per cent of 179 countries in the “severely curtailed” or “completely restricted” category. Reports describe government enquiries directed at the heads of autonomous institutions such as the IITs, even as subjects like reincarnation, the afterlife, and astrology were discussed at a conference hosted by IIT Mandi. Critics allege textbook and curriculum changes downplay evolution or elevate ancient claims lacking rigorous evidence. Multiple scientists from Homi Bhabha Centre say scientists who do not share the establishment’s ideological line, keep silent to protect careers. Core scientific work in physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, and AI continues at elite institutions with more operational independence; and whose funding exceeds government grants.