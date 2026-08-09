Playing It by the Ear

Fourteen-year-old Dipesh Yadav had no intention of becoming a musician. Like countless teenagers, he was obsessed with video games, spending hours immersed in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Then came an offhand remark from his mother. Instead of spending all his time playing games created by others, why not make one himself? Yadav took it as a challenge.

He quickly built the framework of a simple racing game, but when his friends volunteered to test it, they found one glaring flaw: it had no sound. Determined to fix it, Yadav discovered digital audio workstations (DAWs). That accidental detour changed the course of his life. “I never finished designing that game, but it led me straight to my real passion,” recalls the Rajasthan-born musician. Today, he is better known as Mutant, an independent producer whose music blends hip-hop, trap, EDM and boom bap with Indian influences.