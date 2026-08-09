The Brain Game Brigade

The human brain is a chimera of untapped potential. For the exceptionally gifted, genius is the ability to see the world differently and connect disparate dots to draw patterns others cannot see. Especially for the barely adolescent innovators who see crossing unknown frontiers as the ultimate reward for curiosity.
Schoolgirl Tejasvi Manoj began coding before adolescence.
Gitanjali Rao found a method to combat lead contamination in groundwater.
Anirudh Rao invented a tornado alert system while still a junior.
Sirish Subash patented PestiSCAND, a device to identify pesticide residue in the earth at 15 years old.
Madhvi Chittoor rallied for environmental reform and has influenced legislation since she was eight.
Swara Patel advanced conversations around menstrual awareness when she was a teenager.
Tenith Adithyaa already has 19 inventions to his name and is on the way to more.
They are the STEM generation: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Yet the deeper distinction between them and their adult peers lies elsewhere. Their work is defined by enduring impact as disruptors challenging existing systems. Among this remarkable cohort of young Indian-origin innovators across the globe, this duality is not theoretical. They work across continents from suburban Texas to laboratories in Colorado and rural Tamil Nadu. The owners of these minds—which cannot strictly be called desi—do not operate in isolation. Theirs is a shared pattern: early curiosity, sustained inquiry, and a stubborn refusal to accept the world as it is. Time Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao’s Kindly app, designed to combat cyberbullying, is now recognised as a UN Public Good initiative, while the newest Time Kid of the Year (2026) Tejasvi Manoj’s mission is to protect senior citizens from cybercrime as digital arrest has become a serious danger. There is Sirish Subash who is developing a diagnostic cancer-detection tool. Anirudh Rao wants to solve the battery waste crisis; he has four inventions already in patent stage. Meanwhile, Madhvi Chittoor’s climate activism is reshaping environmental policy in the age of global warming denial. Swara Patel focuses on oncology and also women’s health. Tenith Adithyaa innovation ecosystems will nurture emerging talent in multiple fields. Individually, they are exceptional but taken together they signify a larger trend of a generational shift from just learning systems. They represent the idea that possibility shaped by curiosity, and reinforced by parents who nurture their potential, and sharpened by access to STEM ecosystems, is a rewarding pursuit.
India is only beginning to be open to the culture of questioning followed by the STEMsters. Sirish, Gitanjali, and Madhvi’s brains cause outlier connections to emerge because their brains retain concepts of possibilities longer.
The Eagle’s Code
Tejasvi Manoj
Sometime in 2024, Tejasvi Manoj learned her grandfather almost lost his savings to online scamsters. He knew little about cyber cheats—surveys have found nearly 75 per cent of Indian senior population has no idea of how the internet works. Scamstsers got away with $3 billion in 2024 alone. Her grandfather’s case was the catalyst for designing Shield Seniors, an app designed to protect older adults from cybercrime. Her Indian immigrant parents—her father is from Maharashtra and her mother is from Chennai—are software engineers who moved to the US in 2000. “They let me figure things out myself,” she says. By middle school, Tejasvi was a regular at coding clubs and competitions. “Programmes like Girls Who Code opened up the space,” she says. Tejasvi, now 17, found coding as an experience of imagination and never just a technical exercise. “I could build entire worlds, games, inventions just by typing a few words,” she says. Her equally strong instinct for service led her to volunteering for Feed My Starving Children in eighth grade. She is involved with Vibha, a mentoring organisation based in the US and India to teach Bhutanese refugee children maths and English. Before that, she had to go through endless YouTube tutorials, trial and error methods to study AI-driven systems. Her family describes her drive to the strong foundation of balance and grounding received at home. “As her commitments grew, there was a conscious effort to keep her centred—reminding her to return to the core purpose of her work, prioritise academics, family time, and rest,” says her father, Manoj Ganapathy.
Besides: She is an Eagle Scout who proudly wears her “eagle,” badge. She is a violinist, and an avid reader. Tejasvi’s inspiration is Ada Lovelace, who is widely regarded as the world’s first computer programmer. “Women aren’t always taken seriously in coding,” she says. Her advice: “advocate for yourself”
Free Period
Swara Patel
Swara, born in Mumbai and living in America, and now headed to Harvard Medical School to pursue an MD, is from a family of healthcare professionals. When she got her first period, her mother gave her a sanitary pad and a list of instructions: ‘you can’t go to the temples during periods’, ‘do not touch other people while on your period’, ‘period blood makes you dirty’, and many more. The pivotal point in her life came when she was volunteering at a paediatric oncology ward in Mumbai and met a woman on her period who was being forced to go around the city for money for her son’s chemotherapy; she wasn’t wearing a sanitary napkin because she couldn’t afford to buy one. Swara founded The Period Society in 2018, and has reached tens of thousands of women through menstrual health education while distributing sustainable hygiene products. Her organisation, which has 35 chapters across India—and global chapters in Singapore, Dubai, UK, and the US—continues to meet the monthly menstrual hygiene needs of thousands of women. The Society is also the only Indian organisation to have been represented at a private roundtable hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the One Young World 2022 summit. “Biologically, it is such a sophisticated and elegant process—and yet still so stigmatised,” she says. In spite of her first experience with a sanitary pad, she thinks her parents are the most open and supportive people she knows. “It was primarily my father, a physician, who showed me that women can truly have it all,” she recalls. The General Motors and Ashoka Global STEM for Changemaking Challenge winner is preparing for Harvard while vowing to read as many books as possible along the way.
Besides: Trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Enjoys reading, and trying out new bubble tea places
Cell Detective
Sirish Subash
It was the grapes that did it for 13-year-old Sirish Subash. One day his mother asked him to wash a bunch of the fruit well. He wondered how to know if the grapes were really clean even after washing? In a few months, he found a solution: PestiSCAND, a handheld scanner that informs buyers when residue of potentially harmful pesticides remain even after the fruit or vegetables are cleaned: the AI-powered device is awaiting patent. “I build systems at the frontier where early signals are hardest to detect.” It is a bold claim, one he is steadily living up to. He was named “America’s Top Young Scientist” after winning the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and $25,000 as the grand prize. His new project is developing an early cancer-detection tool at a STEM-focused school in Lawrenceville. “You try, fail, get stuck, and find your way through,” he grins. His mother, an elementary school teacher, and his father, a software engineer, moved to the US from Ariyur when Sirish was three. His father, Subash Arumugam, recalls six-year-old Sirish watching a documentary on climate change when others his age watched Cartoon Network. During Covid-19, he was moved to build a contactless delivery robot after watching a librarian struggling to carry books in freezing weather. “Understand the space first,” he says. “Then solve.” His current focus is on early cancer diagnosis. At 10 years old, he wrote the Carbon Block Puzzle for young readers. When he turned 12, he created a graphic novel to make biochemistry more engaging for his friends. His core philosophy: science is not merely about getting answers but asking better questions.
Besides: He enjoys reading biographies, narrative nonfiction, and science writing. He is a violinist with a fondness for Paganini’s La Campanella. He is also teaching himself the guitar. His favourite motivational phrase: “pleasure of finding things out and playful curiosity.”
Storming the Citadel
Anirudh Rao
When Anirudh Rao was a four-year-old living in Nashville, a tornado ripped through the town, killing five people. His friend’s house was destroyed. Anirudh was traumatised. Now 12 years old, he is working on a more advanced version of his concept of early tornado detection of a drone network to sense infrasound, by emitting waves well before and during tornadoes with frequencies below the threshold of human hearing. “On the outskirts of the city, there will be a base station and a network of autonomous drones that fly in all directions,” says Anirudh. The sensors will detect infrasound, temperature, pressure, and altitude, and will send the data back to the base station; if a tornado is detected, local authorities will automatically get an official tornado warning and cellphones in the region will get the notifications. His projects span hydrovoltaic batteries (Mirai), and wound-management technology. Anirudh has a mythological bent of mind that sees science as cyclical. Ancient knowledge, he believes, may hold answers to modern crises. Latest exploration involves using AI to decode ancient scripts—potentially unlocking forgotten scientific insights embedded in the past. The science of ancient phenomena, present-day global challenges, and the ways in which historical wisdom can drive future innovation fascinate the Colorado resident and Highlands Ranch student in equal measure. Anirudh moves effortlessly between nanoparticles, sensors, coding, biology, circuits, physics, mythology, climate science, and complex interdisciplinary research. With four inventions already to his name—one in the patent stage and three in prototype—the young scientist is attempting to solve deeply complex global problems. His alternative battery invention, Mirai, was among the Top 10 finalists at the 2025 3M Discovery Education Young Scientist Challenge. “I would like to implement it in India. It uses specially treated nanomaterials and water to produce voltage that can power sensors,” says the serious, surprisingly articulate teenager, deeply troubled by the mounting crisis of global battery waste. It took him “nearly 100 attempts and around 640 test cycles,” says the resolute teen. Failure, for him, is simply iteration. Remarkably, the Telugu- and Tamil-speaking boy’s newest invention, NeuroWeave, is a cognitive system designed to support individuals with learning disabilities. Currently in the prototype stage, the technology could help autistic children identify learning methods best suited to them. His motto: Thomas Edison’s famous dictum, “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” For Anirudh, one more try is not a statistic. It is his philosophy.
Besides: He is a hiker, piano composer and producer, a black belt in Taekwondo, a footballer, and occasional gamer. Loves mango pickle with steamed rice, spicy korma, and his mother’s packed lunches. He is using AI to decode ancient Indian scriptures to discover forgotten scientific insights embedded in the past.
Screen Guard
Gitanjali Rao
Few names among young innovators are as globally recognisable as Gitanjali Rao, whom her parents named after Rabindranath Tagore’s famous book of poems. She was only 15, by when she already had 11 innovations to her name. Among them is Tethys, a patented device that detects the presence of lead in drinking water. There is Epione, an early-stage clinical tool that diagnoses prescription opioid addiction. Her AI-powered anti-cyberbullying platform Kindly is recognised as a UNICEF Digital Public Good. Growing up in the public eye had its drawbacks. “Having much of my life online since I was nine was difficult,” she admits. Now she has found both community and confidence thanks to like-minded peers at MIT. Gitanjali is researching targeted lung tumour drug delivery systems and vaccines. She works at the Langer Lab, led by Robert Langer who co-founded Moderna, the pioneering American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, which researches RNA therapeutics. “You don’t have to be the next Einstein,” she says. “Break problems down. Solve smaller challenges. That’s what creates huge impact.” Outside the laboratory, she is a skilled pianist, a DJ in her spare time, and is now experimenting with EDM and house music. She knows the challenges young girls face in STEM fields. Her advice is: “Don’t let the crowd steer you away from what you love. The best way to counter bias is to actively defy it.” Recalling earlier fears around calculators, she says, “AI is ultimately a tool we need to stay ahead of. Trust the science that builds it.” Family remains the constant anchor. “My parents made it clear early on that we should carve our own path.” Her mother emphasises the importance of nurturing curiosity without overwhelming children. “It’s not about pushing them harder,” she says. “It’s about protecting curiosity and joy.”
Besides: Family travel, downtime, and staying emotionally balanced
Plastic Surgeon
Madhvi Chittoor
She is 15 years old and they call her the #NoStyrofoamNinja. She founded the global EcoEthics movement and her own non-profit Madhvi4EcoEthics. When she was five, she began a campaign against plastic pollution. Styrofoam is a highly carcinogenic substance; lunch in her school canteen was served in Styrofoam trays. Her campaign forced her district officials to switch to compostable ones, thereby sending 7.6 million styrofoam containers across 155 school cafeterias—and impacting nearly 86,000 students—to landfills each year. Madhvi’s Plastic Bill, which banned styrofoam containers and single-use plastic bags from all Colorado grocery stores, restaurants, and cafeterias, became law. Her next public campaign came in October 2020, demanding tighter conservation rules for groundwater, surface water, and stormwater conservation. She channelled her inner Indian fasting power by refusing to eat lunch until her demands were adopted. Madhvi was also behind the removal of widely used herbicide from residential markets to protect buyers from potentially harmful toxins. Selected as Child Advisor to the UN Children’s Rights Committee, she is called “the bridge from the US to all countries around the world for ecosystem work.” More than just an activist, she is also an inventor, with a water filtering system (patent-pending) to replenish the water table using activated charcoal filtration. She is also awaiting a patent for an alternative to plastic—which is still a closely guarded secret. When 32 oil wells in one oil pad near her home and a nearby reservoir had originally been approved, the protest she led reduced the number to 24 pads after the surrounding areas were being adversely affected by emissions, wildlife disruption, and contamination risks to the reservoir. Her mother, Lalitha, describes the stay granted in December 2025 as a major victory. “Madhvi was the first to demand an alternate location analysis.” The pigtailed, ferocious climate warrior has become a familiar presence at hearings on climate change. Her lodestars are her parents—her Telugu mother, born in Chennai, and her Kolkata-born Tamil father—who ferry the young activist from hearings to legislative meetings. Fluent in Telugu, she follows the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and studies the mystical meanings in the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. Madhvi’s work embodies a rare synthesis: science, advocacy, and culture.
Besides: Author, a Blackbelt in Taekwando, and a Bharatanatyam dancer, shloka-reciting teen, avid golfer, and Guinness World Record holder as the Youngest Professional Music Producer
Carbon Alchemist
Tenith Adithyaa
When Tenith Adithyaa was five years old, he became fascinated with a banana leaf: how long can it last without decaying? That childhood curiosity evolved into a carbon-negative biotechnology capable of preserving chemical free organic leaves—a biodegradable alternative to plastic. This would push him to go on to establishing Banana Leaf Technology, a climate tech startup that creates augmented organic biobased materials made from natural leaves. In 2018, he founded Altruu, an internet startup that builds a discovery engine to redefine the way people consume information set up and foster scientific and entrepreneurial talents. By 10, Adithyaa had taught himself programming. In his teens, he became fluent in six languages. Today, the 28-year-old holds 19 inventions, a Guinness World Record, and leads Commonance, a venture capital firm operating between London and India. Raised in a Tamil Nadu village, he became a self-taught coder. His mission is to build platforms that ensure no child has to innovate in isolation. He is the world’s youngest adjudicator in science, and has evaluated over 750 innovations across 30 countries. His NGO, Let’s Innovate Youth, has empowered more than 2,40,000 young people globally since 2009. Through his venture capital firm, he is now collaborating with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a centre focused on identifying and nurturing young talent. One ambitious goal: incubating 50 startups founded by first-year college students. “Support in India often comes too late. We need pipelines that begin in primary school, not just at the PhD level,” says Adithyaa. His larger ambition is to create thousands more like him. “The struggle I faced should not be repeated.” He believes if his Banana Leaf tech is globally implemented and adopted on a large scale, it will save four billion trees, 200 million land and aquatic animals and reduce 3.2 billion tons of greenhouse gases. Banana Leaf Technology satisfies 10 out of the 17 UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Besides: Chess player
There are more young scientific explorers in this elite club. Minula Weerasekera, a 14-year-old ninth grader from Beaverton, Oregon walked away with a $2,000 prize by 3M’s Corporate Research Process Laboratory. Working from his garage, he built a rechargeable battery safer than the ones available. Most of these future changemakers have moved outside India. The invention trajectory of these innovators reflect a larger truth articulated in Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell, that talent flourishes when curiosity is supported by access, exposure, and enabling ecosystems. India today stands at a critical moment. It possesses immense intellectual potential, but the systems required to identify and nurture young innovators early remain uneven. These children profiled here are not isolated prodigies; they are evidence of what becomes possible when learning extends beyond textbooks, failure is accepted, and interdisciplinary thinking is encouraged. As Gitanjali Rao observes, “There’s more than one of me out there.” India’s challenge, then, is to prevent the steady outflow of talent to the West where curiosity is rewarded and is not stuck in outmoded silos. Their bold ideas could change the world. And India.