The Leak in Our Learning

India conducts public examinations with admirable seriousness. Students are frisked, classrooms resemble surveillance centres, invigilators march about with the solemnity of intelligence officers, and question papers travel under security arrangements of a nuclear facility. Then, just when everyone begins congratulating themselves on this magnificent fortress, the question paper quietly appears on WhatsApp before the examination begins. It appears the only people who never see the question paper in advance are the students who studied for it.

The government’s decision to constitute a task force to prevent examination leaks is welcome. Every system deserves a firewall. But every firewall eventually encounters a human being carrying the password. Technology can encrypt question papers. It cannot encrypt human greed.