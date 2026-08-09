The Resurgence of Terror in Pakistan

On August 2, a suicide bomber killed 17 people, including 10 civilians and seven policemen, and injured dozens more in an attack targeting anti-militancy demonstrators in the city of Kabal in the Swat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the same day, a Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) suicide attacker struck the compound of Shafiq Mengal, the leader of a state-backed militia in Khuzdar, killing at least 20 people.
These attacks underscore the breadth of Pakistan’s insurgent challenge, spanning both Islamist and ethno-nationalist theatres. Crucially, these are the latest manifestations of a widening crisis that has returned Pakistan to the position it occupied at the height of its internal wars (2009-2013): the world’s deadliest theatre of terrorism.
The immediate significance of these incidents lies not merely in their brutality but in what they reveal about the evolving trajectory of violence. Suicide attacks have not become more frequent in 2026; they have become markedly more lethal. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP) database, Pakistan recorded 15 suicide attacks between January 1 and August 2 in both 2025 and 2026. Yet civilian fatalities in these attacks surged more than two-and-a-half times, from 23 to 82. The civilian death toll in these incidents has already exceeded the total for the entirety of 2025. Security Force fatalities, by contrast, declined marginally, while militant deaths collapsed dramatically. Insurgent groups are increasingly able to strike civilian concentrations while avoiding sustained confrontation with state forces.
This trend is embedded within a broader resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan. After years of decline following extensive military operations, violence has risen steadily since 2022. Total terrorism-linked fatalities climbed from 971 in 2022 to 4,001 in 2025, making Pakistan the country recording the highest number of terrorism-related deaths anywhere in the world. Fatalities in 2026 already totalled 2,842 by August 2, and the current trajectory suggests that the country will again remain at the top of global terrorism fatality rankings. Since 2000, Pakistan has recorded over 19,000 terrorist incidents claiming more than 76,500 lives, including over 23,200 civilians and more than 11,200 Security Force personnel. These are not the statistics of a state that has defeated terrorism; they are the accumulated evidence of insurgencies that have repeatedly adapted to changing circumstances.
The principal driver of the present escalation is strategic rather than tactical. Islamabad’s relationship with the Afghan Taliban has deteriorated rapidly since the latter’s return to power in August 2021, as Islamabad’s fantasies of ‘strategic depth’ crumbled against the realities of the disputed Durand Line, the present border between the two countries. Repeated cross-border attacks and Pakistan’s increasingly aggressive military posture have followed. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s declared in February 2026 that “our cup of patience has overflowed” and that Pakistan was now in “open war” with Afghanistan. The Afghan response was equally explicit, with Taliban media announcing a “battalion of suicide attackers” reportedly prepared for operations against Pakistan. The permissive environment across the border in Afghanistan has dramatically expanded the strategic space available to TTP and affiliated formations.
Pakistan’s predicament is deeply rooted in decades of selective counter-terrorism. Terrorist organisations were never dismantled comprehensively; instead, distinctions were maintained between those perceived as threats to the Pakistani state and those regarded as strategic assets for external policy objectives. Such distinctions were inevitably and progressively eroded, as organisations fragmented, cadres shifted loyalties, operational capabilities diffused, and ideological ecosystems remained intact. The result is today’s security landscape, where multiple insurgencies reinforce one another while exploiting persistent weaknesses in governance, intelligence, and political coherence.
The bombings in Swat and Khuzdar are not exceptional incidents, but are indicators of a deeper structural deterioration. Pakistan once appeared to have brought terrorism under substantial control through sustained security operations. That achievement has steadily unravelled. Unless Islamabad abandons selective approaches to Islamist terrorism, restores strategic coherence, and confronts all violent extremist organisations without distinction, the present resurgence is unlikely to remain a temporary spike. It is, instead, becoming the defining characteristic of Pakistan’s internal security environment once again.