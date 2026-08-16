A Kingdom of Decay And Renewal

The monsoon is the time of the fungus, that organism which inhabits its very own kingdom, distinctly separate from animals and plants. Mushrooms emerge overnight, mould creeps, mildew writes its own letters on books. Some fungus is straight out of eldritch horror, making zombies of ants, or like the ‘dead man’s fingers’, resembling a corpse’s hand. To the touch, mould or mushrooms feel very silky, suspiciously so, repulsively so. And at this time of the year, older places, such as forest rest houses have so much fungal growth that even plastic curtains droop with lacy white formations. If you open books in old cabinets, the books fall into a fine dust, having been eaten and digested by mould. “A very literate creature,” I once told myself, having found my heirloom Phantom comics eaten by not rats, but fungus. Phantom was defeated, crumbled to nothing in my hands, even though no water had touched him.

Yet, it is also true that life on earth would be impossible without fungus. Fungus interacts with our lives in myriad ways, almost like a bind. Yeast makes bread, and most plants on earth rely on fungus in roots, the wood wide web, to grow and to transfer sugars and nutrients. We have always been taught that fungus is about death, disease and decay, but in breaking down things like wood and rock, fungus aids essential regeneration.