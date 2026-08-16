Bookmarked by History

When Satyajit Ray was preparing to shoot Shatranj Ke Khiladi, he wanted 19th-century Awadh to be historically accurate. For the film’s costumes, his team turned to visual records of the period, including prints by Balthazar Solvyns, the Belgian artist whose detailed works documented the people, customs and dresses of India. One such print depicting the film’s opening cockfight scene, with men gathered around the contest in the kurtas and churidars, hangs at Memoirs of India, a Delhi store specialising in antiquarian books, maps and prints, along with many plate books by Solvyns. “The basic reference and pictures for the film were taken from our collection,” says Rajiv Jain, the owner. “My father was also acknowledged in the film.”

The third-generation bookstore, located in a residential area of South Extension, carries on its bookshelves, walls and tables the rich legacy of India and the world. The collection ranges from books printed in the 1500s to modern first editions and signed copies. Prices can begin at a few thousand rupees and run into lakhs. A signed copy of Gandhi’s My Experiments with Truth lies in one corner, while elsewhere one might find first editions—often signed—of books by Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore, Pablo Picasso, Bill Clinton, and Neil Armstrong, among others. There are also literary landmarks and first editions, from Darwin’s On the Origin of Species and Rudyard Kipling’s Kim to works by Salman Rushdie and JRR Tolkien. And just when the collection seems to have covered enough of history, there are maps, some dating back to the early 16th century, revealing how early cartographers saw and understood the world.