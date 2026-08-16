Congress Must Ride the Rough Road or Get Off the High Horse

Rahul has been saying the same thing over and over again about being with those who challenge power, listening to youth, protecting democratic structures of our country, and holding governments accountable. Jharkhand allows him a chance to prove he is serious. Since the Congress party commands enough political leverage over Hemant Soren, why isn’t that being used? That question lands. It lands that way, because this is precisely the bar Gandhi has set himself. His politics has long been predicated on the idea that democracy is clearly not only about elections, it is also about institutions and accountability dissent which must be practiced as a right to question authority. Hence, the student agitation in Jharkhand is not a pesky local problem that can be off-shored to some state Congress unit. It is the political exam that must pass his philosophy. Both BJP and Congress must understand that treating the emerging youth movements as a new battleground is dangerous; the young men and women protesting recruitment examinations at centres where thousands compete for jobs in basic service sectors such as the police, armed forces and railways, are angry not just about jobs and exams, but about fairness and the credibility of institutions that decide if they even get a shot at building their future. If both parties try to ride their anger just by continuing to root for the government facing the protests, they will be seen as opportunists. In Jharkhand now, the Congress looks less a partner than a party running both sides of the street. Rahul Gandhi could still walk into the Ranchi Secretariat and tell his senior ally, in plain terms: walk the talk or we walk out. Anything less than that is not principle deferred for tactical reasons but a principle abandoned, while condemning the lathi in public but continuing to keep holding the hand that wields it.