Hitting All the Right Notes

As the choir has grown, so have the challenges. Unlike many choirs, The Hyderabad Voices performs entirely from memory. Every performance requires sectional rehearsals, discipline and commitment, narrowing the pool to those willing to invest the time. “We also have people from different backgrounds and cultures, and sometimes we do face subtle frictions among them,” says D’Souza. “But when it comes to singing, we put our differences aside.”

For Dausi, the journey is measured less by the number of performances than by what the choir has come to represent. “There is great joy and satisfaction when I look at our journey,” she says, “especially as this is not just the only secular choir, but it is the only women-led choir in the city.”

D’Souza is more measured, acknowledging both the resistance and progress of the choir’s first two years. “Our journey so far has been challenging, but encouraging,” she says. “While people still consider choral music to be religious, breaking that wall through our music, we have definitely reached great heights in such a short span of time.”