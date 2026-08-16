Hook, Line, And Thinker

Over the years, Mechukha has emerged as a destination for anglers drawn to its rivers and trout. The Yargyap Chu, winding through the valley, has become central to the region’s growing angling culture. But the sport comes with rules meant to protect the fish and the river. Traditional fishing has been banned as part of conservation measures, while sport angling follows a catch-and-release principle.

For Sultana, fishing began long before competitive angling. Her earliest memory is of sitting by the pond beside her home in North Lakhimpur, Assam, fishing with her father. Years later, it was her husband, Dushyant Kumar Bora, also an angler, who introduced her to the sport. “We went angling to Uttarakhand for our honeymoon,” she laughs. “And then I got hooked.”

A musician by profession, Sultana found angling as a way to slow down. The sport also took her to rivers she otherwise would never have encountered. “One of the best things about angling is that you get to travel a lot and see these beautiful places,” she says. “It’s a slow game. If you want to test your patience, this is the best sport.”

But the slowness comes with its own challenges. There are insects, difficult terrain and fish that can be surprisingly difficult to catch. In Mechukha, she navigates marshy stretches, while keeping an eye out for leeches and snakes along the trail. But for an angler, the discomfort is part of the experience. “Anglers go through all kinds of trouble,” she says. “But the feeling of catching a fish is something else. It’s heavenly.”

Her favourite is the golden mahseer, often described by anglers as the “tiger of the river”. Even a one- or two-kilogram fish, she says, can put up a formidable fight. She remembers losing one in Tanakpur, Uttarakhand. “When they’re in water, they’re like the king. You can’t be oversmart with them,” she explains. “As a beginner, I tried to trick the fish, and I lost it.”

Over time, angling has also taught Sultana to look at fishing differently. For her, angling and conservation go hand in hand. “You can’t hurt the fish; that’s the fundamental rule of angling,” she says. One lesson, in particular, stayed with her: never kill a fish carrying eggs. “It’s like you’re killing an entire population.”