How India is Reshaping Space Exploration

Harvard Business School professor Tarun Khanna calls India’s space sector a masterclass in frugal, entrepreneurial problem-solving. With national R&D spending under one per cent of GDP, ISRO and its private partners have turned severe constraints into a spur for creative, iterative experimentation. But Khanna argues that long-term leadership will hinge on a harder challenge, navigating a strategic trilemma between deep-space scientific missions, domestic socio-economic needs, and global commercialisation.

So far, the signs look encouraging. Perhaps The New York Times will want to run a new cartoon, one about the Indian way of democratising space. India is among the fastest growing free market economies in the world, but much of the foundational work in its space sector happened when the country’s GDP was less than a quarter of what it is today. Those consistent efforts are now yielding results, and that is good news for much of the developing world. Space exploration has long been heralded as an effort for all of humanity, and that can’t manifest if it is dominated by a handful of countries and companies. Unlocking the $1.8 trillion economic potential identified by the World Economic Forum will take far more product, policy, and process innovation. By opening its doors to private innovation, transforming the role of its national space agency, and staying consistent toward long-term goals, India has carved out a model others can follow. It has democratised technology and, more importantly, ambition, giving moonshots a fighting chance the world over.