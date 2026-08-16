Thirst Aid

India’s water crisis is a paradox of abundance: the country receives roughly 4,000 billion cubic metres of rainfall annually, yet captures barely eight per cent of it. Mumbai can flood in July and face water rationing by October, while Bengaluru gets around 970 mm of rain a year, and yet has a groundwater deficit of nearly 500 million litres a day. The waste extends to greywater, which makes up 50-60 per cent of household wastewater; a family of four generates around 360 litres daily, amounting to more than 31 billion litres nationwide each day. Yet India treats only 28 per cent of its wastewater, leaving 72 per cent to pollute rivers, lakes and groundwater. Major cities face daily shortfalls: 250-300 million litres in Mumbai, 1,300 million litres in Delhi, 680 million litres in Hyderabad, and 200-250 million litres in Chennai. Chennai perhaps best captures the contradiction: after catastrophic floods in 2015, its four main reservoirs—Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal and Chembarambakkam—were nearly dry three years later following a deficient monsoon, pushing the city towards “Day Zero”. The problem, then, is less a lack of water than more a failure of design. Solutions already exist—proven, practical and often remarkably simple—but many remain forgotten, overlooked or waiting to be scaled.

While governments flounder, funds are either pilfered or left unused, and politicians make pretty speeches, a massive but largely unnoticed movement in water conservation is already under way. Across the country, individuals, communities, institutions and innovators are quietly demonstrating that the water crisis need not be inevitable. They are harvesting rain, recycling wastewater, restoring lakes, reviving traditional systems and finding ways to make every drop go further.