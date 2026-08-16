What Became Free in 1947?

But civilisations are not born with constitutions. The Vishnu Purana famously describes Bharatavarsha as the land north of the ocean and south of the snowy mountains. The Mahabharata’s Bhishma Parva, enumerates rivers, mountains, regions, ethnicities, and peoples. These are not maps in the modern cartographic sense, and it would be ahistorical to treat them as such. Their significance is, however, subtler: that a consciousness existed of a larger geography within which numerous peoples, kingdoms, and cultures could be situated.

More remarkably, that geography was actually traversed repeatedly by its people. For centuries, Indians undertook journeys that would test even the modern traveller. Kashi drew pilgrims from distant corners. Rameswaram linked the far south to sacred narratives extending northwards. Dwarka looked towards the western sea while Puri stood on the eastern coast. Buddhist, Jain, and later Sikh sacred geographies added their own networks to older ones.

Pilgrims carried more than offerings. Their ideas travelled with them. Philosophers crossed regions to debate rivals. Monks moved between centres of learning. India was connected to worlds beyond by merchants who connected ports to hinterlands. Epics migrated from one language to another, acquiring local landscapes, characters, and inflections while remaining recognisable participants in a larger civilisational conversation. This perhaps is India’s historical peculiarity—an astonishing local diversity existing alongside equally remarkable habits of interconnectedness.