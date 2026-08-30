At Home With History

Varaha sits at the intersection of history, technology and storytelling, and aims to make India’s heritage accessible beyond museums and become collectibles for the common person. Co-founder Ajay Arora says the sculptures “serve as a testimony to how great our civilisation was”, offering a tangible reminder of its artistic past to citizens in their homes itself. The collection includes several Bodhisattva heads and a rendition of the Priest King, whose features have worn away over time. The team is also working on making a replica of the Harappa Dancing Girl.

Creating each replica, Arora says, is a painstaking process. Once a sculpture is selected in consultation with the museum, its details are digitally scanned and used to create a 3D-printed mould. The mould is then filled with a mixture of cement, resin, marble powder and stone powder. Each piece can take up to a month to complete, with prices ranging from Rs 1,200 to Rs 15,000. It is not just cultural charity: “Since the replicas are authenticated by museums, a portion of each sale goes to support the institution that houses the original,” says Arora.