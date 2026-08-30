Gliding Past the Clouds on His Own

The first time 14-year-old Abhinav Sujith flew solo, the empty seat behind him felt almost as significant as the sky ahead. For three years, an instructor had sat there, guiding him through each flight and correcting his mistakes. Now, he was on his own. “Sometimes it could get a bit scary without an instructor,” he says. “But not anymore.”
On October 6, 2025, Abhinav became Asia’s youngest solo glider pilot, after more than 200 flights and three years of training. The flight was meant to be a birthday surprise from his parents, but the weather had other plans. “To us, the sky looked perfect on October 4, his birthday,” says his father, Sujith Sankar. “But the thermals and other conditions are extremely important to check before a solo flight can be cleared.” When his instructor finally gave him the go-ahead two days later, Abhinav was “both excited and nervous.”
The young pilot’s fascination with flying began at eight, during a paragliding ride along Chennai’s East Coast Road. “I felt an unusual connection with the sky,” Abhinav recalls. “I wanted to go higher up—higher than the clouds. I felt extremely peaceful and so close to nature.”
The feeling stayed with him, and his father noticed it. When Sankar moved to the UK for work in November 2021, he knew little about gliding. Like many parents, he had initially imagined more familiar pursuits for his son—cricket or a career as a commercial pilot. Then he discovered a flying club in Kent that offered trial gliding flights. There was one detail, however, that made him hesitate: gliders don’t have engines. “This was scary for me,” he says. “There is always a risk involved in the flight.”
Getting Abhinav into a UK gliding club was itself a process. “Clubs typically begin with a counselling session,” Sankar explains, to assess a child’s genuine interest and make sure the ambition is theirs, rather than their parents’. Students then progress through different stages based on their skills and readiness. Sankar estimates that about half of those who begin eventually drop out.
Abhinav started training seriously at 11. Gliding, for him, is more than a way to enjoy the view. Without an engine, a pilot must read the weather, understand air currents, and make every decision count. There is no engine to restart or a second attempt after a bad landing.
There are different ways to get airborne. In an aerotow, a small aircraft pulls the glider upwards on a rope about 60 metres long. In a winch launch, a ground cable rapidly pulls the glider into the air before releasing it into free flight. “The acceleration is memorable,” Abhinav laughs. “Changed the way I walk.” On one flight, Abhinav followed rising air beneath a line of clouds and climbed to 4,800 feet. He stopped only because of airspace restrictions.
The training is demanding for the teenager. Days at the club can run from 8:30 am to 5 pm, in conditions ranging from freezing temperatures to summer heat. “It’s a tough routine,” Sankar says. “We have to be there, no matter what.”
Watching his son commit to the sport has also changed how Sankar thinks about ambition. Children, he says, should not always be pushed towards dreams chosen for them. Parents should give them opportunities to explore and allow their interests to emerge.
This has proven fruitful in Abhinav’s case, who is now working towards his full pilot’s licence. Next comes the “silver” gliding badge, followed by ambitions of competing at national and international levels. The Aero Club of India has recognised him as Asia’s youngest solo glider pilot and issued him an FAI (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale) licence, allowing him to compete in official gliding events.
For the family, the recognition has been overwhelming. For Abhinav, though, the achievement is less an ending than a beginning. The eight-year-old who once looked out from a paraglider and dreamed of flying “higher than the clouds” has now learned that flying is not simply about going higher; it is about reading the sky, trusting your training, and knowing when to let go.