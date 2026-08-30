Gliding Past the Clouds on His Own

The young pilot’s fascination with flying began at eight, during a paragliding ride along Chennai’s East Coast Road. “I felt an unusual connection with the sky,” Abhinav recalls. “I wanted to go higher up—higher than the clouds. I felt extremely peaceful and so close to nature.”

The feeling stayed with him, and his father noticed it. When Sankar moved to the UK for work in November 2021, he knew little about gliding. Like many parents, he had initially imagined more familiar pursuits for his son—cricket or a career as a commercial pilot. Then he discovered a flying club in Kent that offered trial gliding flights. There was one detail, however, that made him hesitate: gliders don’t have engines. “This was scary for me,” he says. “There is always a risk involved in the flight.”

Getting Abhinav into a UK gliding club was itself a process. “Clubs typically begin with a counselling session,” Sankar explains, to assess a child’s genuine interest and make sure the ambition is theirs, rather than their parents’. Students then progress through different stages based on their skills and readiness. Sankar estimates that about half of those who begin eventually drop out.