Private Eye

Behind the boom is a generation of collectors such as Kiran Nadar, Anupam Poddar, Rajashree Pathy, and the Lalbhai family, who have spent decades building collections of art, textiles, jewellery, manuscripts and ethnographic objects. The result is more than a new museum model. It is a new way of encountering heritage—where objects are not merely preserved but interpreted, questioned, and kept alive.

The Amrapali Museum in Jaipur, for instance, uses an extraordinary collection of jewellery and adornment to explore rituals, communities, craftsmanship and identity, while Hampi Art Labs places contemporary art, artist studios, and residencies within the cultural landscape of Hampi. The shift also reflects changing audiences: younger visitors increasingly seek cultural experiences that are immersive, social, and visually engaging, but also meaningful and rooted in place. “The role of museums has changed dramatically,” says John. “People no longer come only to look at objects behind glass. They come to participate, to learn, to question and to connect.” India’s first interactive music museum, the IME brings the country’s diverse musical traditions to life through rare instruments, memorabilia, photographs, recordings, and interactive exhibits, spanning classical, folk, Bollywood, pop, and contemporary music. Spread across nine galleries and an outdoor sound garden, IME moves beyond classical music to explore community traditions, women pioneers, protest songs, regional music, and the science of sound. IME rejects the static museum model to become a space where Indian music is heard, felt and co-created. A 2008 visit to Seattle’s Experience Music Project left real estate entrepreneur and IME founder MR Jaishankar struck by the absence of a museum dedicated to India’s vast musical heritage. “I found it quite shocking and decided to create not just a museum for Indian music, but one that is truly interactive,” he recalls. Rajiv Arora, whose Amrapali Museum in Jaipur recently opened a second wing, has spent nearly five decades collecting objects that illuminate India’s material culture beyond jewellery. “Every object tells a story,” he has often said. He created the museum to ensure these stories remain accessible rather than locked away in private homes.