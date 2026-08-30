The Burdens We Carry

It was while drinking my morning tea in Govindghat, Uttarakhand, that I saw the massive bamboo basket with thick straps. Curious, I asked the shopkeeper what it was for. His answer stopped me mid-sip. Humans carry other humans in it, he said. Up the mountain. They call it a pithu.

I was there to trek to Ghangaria, nine kilometres up, where you rise from 5,500 feet to over 10,000. Since there are no motorable roads, everything comes in on foot. The climb is steep, relentless. I carried my own backpack, nearly 10 kg, refusing a mule. I struggled, feeling the weight of every gram with each step. So, I understood exactly what that climb demands.

What I saw on the trail was unsettling. Grown men, women, and children, all able-bodied, sat inside baskets strapped to another man’s back, carried up like luggage. The carriers wore no proper trekking shoes. Many had no water. They paused breathless, while we offered them ours. I’d guess the people being carried weighed 65 kg or more. I watched one man trudge upward, bent nearly double, each step looking like his last for the day.