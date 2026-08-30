The Mystery of the ‘Insult’ is Being Exposed by Irreverence as Resistance

A jewellery company was forced to withdraw an ad showing a sister wearing a bralette because it “insulted” Indian tradition. The same had happened some years ago. The ads were dropped not because the company or the ad agency thought they were “insulting”, but simply feared goons ransacking their stores and beating up their employees. Ideally, an insult should require something more substantial than somebody saying, “I was offended.” Offence can touch the realms of the ridiculous; there was an attempt to cover up the Mohenjo-daro dancing girl in déshabillé because nudity is against Indian culture. Fortunately, it was promptly unclothed by sensible officials. The pertinent question here is not the “insult”. Who exactly is the injured party? Do they have a name? What makes them the guardians of our mores? Who speaks for them? How many people must feel insulted before the “insult” becomes legally actionable? Ten? Ten thousand? A hundred people shouting outside a police station? A WhatsApp group? A political organisation? A religious body? A minister? A bureaucrat? A godi media anchor? Then there is another problem. How does one impartially prove an “insult”? If I say, “That joke insulted me,” the injury is my interpretation. Of course, governments get offended themselves if they believe I have “insulted” any leader, for example in this column. The sarkar has police stations, prosecutors, regulatory authorities, universities, licensing powers, and the capacity to restrict my liberty. Is there an invisible line between legitimate criticism and “insult”? Ah. You discover it only after crossing it. A law does not need to imprison thousands to control speech, but only to make them wonder whether they might be next in jail for cracking a joke. The most efficient censorship is not necessarily to ban all “insults”, but forcing citizens to censor themselves. “Insult” converts disagreement into injury and criticism into aggression. Perhaps the real insult is not the photograph of a school without walls and a toilet full of shit; it is the fact that the photograph reflects the truth. The “insult” is not the comedian’s joke, but that the audience laughed. Once people understand that the price of saying the “wrong thing” may be a police case, an arrest, a summons, mob fury, a cancelled event or a career put on pause, they don’t need to be told what not to say: instead they learn to become careful and polite and silent. But they are seething inside.