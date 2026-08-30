The Shape of Art in Ladakh

The sa Ladakh Biennale has, for the past few weeks, been the subject of much conversation in India’s art community, and with good reason. It is a novel idea, almost a radical one: a biennale without the white cube, without a conventional gallery circuit, and without asking the landscape to become a mere backdrop.
Ladakh, in the trans-Himalayan region of India, is a divine gift to the eye. It is one of those rare places where, in a single day, you can be sunburnt and develop chilblains. The air is crisp, the skies impossibly blue, and the land appears to have been sculpted by an artist: stark mountains, eroded rock, shifting textures and an extraordinary play of light and shadow. Against such a landscape, art has to find a way not to compete, but to converse.
That is the premise of the biennale. Founded in 2023, sa takes its name from the Ladakhi word for soil, and the 2026 edition marks its first full-scale biennale. Curated by Vishal K Dar, with Tsering Motup Siddho as Associate Curator, Signals from Another Star unfolds across eight sites along the roughly 230km Leh-Kargil corridor. Instead of bringing art into a conventional exhibition space, the biennale takes the viewer to villages, monasteries, rooftops, river valleys, and open landscapes.
For our group of eight, experiencing the biennale in its entirety was as much a physical undertaking as an aesthetic one. There were hikes, climbs, and long stretches of road, with the altitude making itself felt at every turn. Yet the effort was also central to the experience. The formal white cube had disappeared. In its place were works by artists including Agnieszka Kurant, David Soin Tappeser, Denizay Apusoglu, Grazia Toderi, Jonas Kissling, Peter Kogler, Shupiwe Chongwe, Tom Muller, Amrit Karki, Tundup Dorjay, and Stanzin Samphel, alongside a collaborative project by Koppisetti Sri Sai Vaishnavi and Black Sheep Media House.
The result was a constantly shifting dialogue between human intervention and the extraordinary austerity of the land. The landscape was not a backdrop to the works; it was an active participant.
That conceptual shift is at the heart of the biennale. Centred on regenerative art and land art, sa proposes that art can work with the land rather than simply occupy it. Local materials, communities, and existing ecological conditions become part of the artistic process, with an emphasis on minimal environmental impact. Regeneration is therefore not merely a theme but a methodology: how can an artwork exist in a place without imposing itself permanently upon it?
Two works, in particular, stayed with me.
Amrit Karki’s Rising from the Soil, Soaring to the Sky, installed beside Lamayuru Monastery, creates a striking conversation between domestic memory and an austere mountain landscape. Spread across 1,008 sqft of village rooftops, Karki recreates traditional Himalayan carpet motifs using local earth pigments sourced from neighbouring villages. Seen from the monastery ramparts, the familiar patterns take on an entirely different quality. What might once have belonged inside a home has been returned to the open air.
And then the landscape begins to reclaim it. Mountain winds and footsteps gradually scatter the soil, allowing the work to dissolve back into the place from which it came. Its impermanence is not a flaw but the point. Karki connects Ladakh and Nepal through shared Himalayan stories of land, community and ecological change, making the material itself carry the argument: the earth is not simply something to depict; it is something to listen to and ultimately return to.
At Basgo, Chemat Dorjey Serthi’s Burrowed in Time makes that conversation darker and more poignant. Against the centuries-old citadel and Basgo’s crimson rocks, a procession of earthen marmot forms appears beside a body of water. The marmot, gradually disappearing from Ladakh, becomes a quiet symbol of ecological vulnerability.
The effect is haunting because the animals seem to emerge from the very earth they are mourning. The work brings extinction, survival and spatial memory into the same frame, connecting animal habitats with generations of human habitation. Like Karki, Serthi makes the land simultaneously material, context and subject.
The biennale is not without its growing pains. As the first full-scale edition, it has organisational gaps: signage can be sparse, restaurants are not always equipped for the influx of visitors, washroom facilities can be inadequate, and navigating some of the sites is far from easy. The physical demands are considerable. The biennale itself recommends acclimatisation before travelling to higher elevations, and the sites lie at altitudes above 3,000 metres. For older visitors, or anyone sensitive to altitude, the experience requires preparation, stamina, and patience.
But perhaps some of that difficulty is inseparable from the idea. There is no single entrance, no ticketed gallery circuit and no grand ceremonial beginning or end. You have to move through Ladakh to encounter the art. You have to walk, climb, pause, breathe harder, and look again.
And somewhere along that journey, the distinction between artwork and landscape begins to dissolve.
In a conventional gallery, we walk towards an artwork. In Ladakh, the artwork makes us walk towards the landscape. The journey becomes part of the viewing, and the land becomes material, memory and living context.
Perhaps that is sa’s most radical achievement: it does not merely bring art to Ladakh. It makes us experience Ladakh differently.
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