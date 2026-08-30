The Shape of Art in Ladakh

The sa Ladakh Biennale has, for the past few weeks, been the subject of much conversation in India’s art community, and with good reason. It is a novel idea, almost a radical one: a biennale without the white cube, without a conventional gallery circuit, and without asking the landscape to become a mere backdrop.

Ladakh, in the trans-Himalayan region of India, is a divine gift to the eye. It is one of those rare places where, in a single day, you can be sunburnt and develop chilblains. The air is crisp, the skies impossibly blue, and the land appears to have been sculpted by an artist: stark mountains, eroded rock, shifting textures and an extraordinary play of light and shadow. Against such a landscape, art has to find a way not to compete, but to converse.