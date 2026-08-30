Who Will Teach AI to Understand India?

A Kannada speaker should not have to become English-literate before accessing knowledge that exists in Sanskrit, Bengali or Marathi. Nor should an Indian language have to surrender its particular vocabulary and cultural associations simply because the machine was trained primarily on English. This is the problem that we at NAAV AI have begun trying to address: how can technology help knowledge travel between India’s languages without making English the obligatory middleman? Sanskrit could form an important part of that connective tissue.

That is a more interesting future for Sanskrit than simply putting it on a pedestal. Europeans built institutions around it. Indian scholars continued the tradition, and over the past few decades some have begun teaching computers to work with it. Perhaps the next chapter should be ours. Not because Sanskrit needs to be rescued from the West. But because intellectual independence means having the confidence to study what we inherited, question how it has been interpreted, correct what needs correcting and carry it forward into a world that did not exist when Panini wrote his grammar.

The future of Sanskrit may not lie in getting more people to recite it. It may lie in getting our machines to understand, on our terms, what it has been saying for millennia.

vikram.sampath@fihcr.com