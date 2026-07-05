Art OK, Please

Inside the workshop, the rhythm is almost choreographed. One brother outlines the design in chalk, another fills broad swathes of colour, while the third adds delicate flourishes, lettering and finishing touches. Working in perfect sync, they can transform an entire truck in just three to four hours. “There are certain things people ask us to include, like the Indian flag or quotes on social issues, so that the message reaches every corner of the country,” Kamal adds. “It is also a form of communication.”

Yet, despite the years of experience and painstaking labour behind every truck, the financial rewards remain modest. “Each of us usually earns around Rs 700 to Rs 800 a day. Sometimes customers give a little extra out of love,” Kamal says. The reputation they have built over decades has taken them well beyond Delhi. “We have customers from across India, and sometimes we travel to other states such as Punjab and Haryana to decorate trucks,” Kamal shares. For him, every brushstroke carries a deeply personal memory. “Whenever we pick up the brush, it feels like our father is still with us, guiding our hands. This is not just work for us; it is his memory that we carry forward every day.”

Even as technology reshapes traditional trades, the brothers have learned to adapt without surrendering the essence of their craft. Vinyl backdrops and digital elements may find their way into some designs, but every truck still begins with a conversation rather than a computer template. “Every truck we paint is unique,” says Harish. “We talk to the customer, understand what they want, and create something they can call their own. That’s why hand painting will never go out of style.” That connection keeps customers returning year after year. One of their regulars, Dinesh Singh, has been driving trucks since 2001. To him, the vehicle is far more than a machine. “The truck has become my home,” Singh says. “We spend most of our time in it. We eat here, sleep here, and even relax here.” Whenever he wants to repaint his truck, he returns to the Kumar brothers. Alongside social messages, he asks them to paint portraits of his favourite singers and actors, turning the vehicle into a moving reflection of his own identity.

That craftsmanship comes at a price—but one many truck owners are happy to pay. “If someone else charges two thousand for a job, we can charge six thousand, and people still come to us because they trust our work,” Harish remarks.

As another freshly painted truck rumbles out of Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, its rear panel gleaming with bold colours, poetry and blessings, it carries much more than cargo. It carries stories of homes left behind, journeys yet to be made, and an art form that refuses to fade. In an age of machine-made decals and mass-produced graphics, the Kumar brothers continue to prove that the most enduring designs are still those painted by hand—one brushstroke, one conversation and one highway at a time.