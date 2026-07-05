In a survey-based study of 1,488 full-time US-located workers, researchers identified a phenomenon they labelled “AI brain fry”. Its definition was the mental fatigue caused by excessive use of AI tools beyond the user’s cognitive capacity. Some participants reported a persistent mental fog, while their decision-making faculty slowed. Some even got persistent headaches. A Harvard Business Review study of nearly 1,500 full-time AI users found that AI burnout happens not just because of task volumes, but also the worker’s need to continuously evaluate, verify, and refine AI-generated outputs. This leaves them in a perennial state of cerebral engagement. Many workers confess they are mentally crowded despite having more tools to use at work than ever. They struggle to sustain attention, second-guess decisions they once made confidently; how they log into AI before attempting to find solutions on their own. At the same time, the rapid cycle of prompts and instant responses continually stimulates the brain’s reward system, particularly dopamine pathways, conditioning us to expect immediate feedback. Over time, this low-effort, high-frequency stimulation may make slower, effortful thinking feel unusually taxing. The end result is a brain that tires more quickly, struggles with uncertainty and increasingly seeks external validation. Add the low-level stress of constant digital engagement which can elevate cortisol levels: the more mentally fatigued we feel, the more we lean on AI, and the more difficult independent thinking seems.

Digital Dependency is a Paradox

Every prompt on an AI app promises clarity. Every answer appears helpful. Every shortcut seems to save time. Until one day, the hardest question isn’t what to ask AI. It’s whether you’ve forgotten how to trust your own answer. Take the case of Appurva Pandey, 38, who lives in Mumbai and spent more time planning her daughter’s life than actually experiencing it. At first she turned to AI for practical help, meal plans, weekend activities, sleep schedules, educational games. Suggestions kept coming. What began as convenience slowly turned into a habit. “At some point, I realised I was spending more time improving my life than living it,” she says. That feeling sits at the heart of AI burnout. Not exhaustion from work, but the exhaustion from constant optimisation. Researchers at Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University say the more humans lean on AI to complete their tasks, the more their critical thinking abilities shrink. HR professional Ahana Walawalkar from Mumbai has lost count of the number of AI tools people tell her they’re trying to master. She interviews candidates across industries, and lately, has noticed a familiar anxiety creeping into almost every conversation. It isn’t that workers dislike technology or resist change. They are racing to learn every new chatbot, image generator, coding assistant and productivity app, terrified that missing the next breakthrough will make them unemployable. “They’re afraid that no matter how much they learn, it will never be enough. That’s AI burnout,” she says.

Bengaluru-based software engineer Rohan MK and Mumbai-based marketing executive Priya Khanna say AI entered their workplaces as a productivity tool but quickly became an expectation. Today, their workdays involve switching between ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, image generators, and internal AI assistants, not just to complete tasks faster but to keep pace with the relentless stream of new tools. “Earlier, I was judged on how well I solved a problem. Now I’m expected to deliver in half the time because everyone assumes AI is doing the heavy lifting,” says Rohan. Khanna echoes the sentiment: “Every week there’s a new tool everyone says you must know. You feel guilty if you’re not using the latest one.” Both admit that instead of reducing mental effort, AI has created decision fatigue. The result, they say, is a growing sense of burnout and a nagging fear that constant dependence on AI may be dulling the very analytical and creative skills that made them valuable in the first place.