Blue blooded

There is a moment, two-and-a-half hours out of Mumbai, when the Maldives reveals itself—a constellation of islands scattered like sequins across an impossible palette of navy, aquamarine, and electric turquoise. It is the kind of view that explains why travellers keep returning. Part of Atmosphere Core, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has built a loyal Indian following through its intuitive understanding of the market. After landing in Malé, guests are escorted to their private lounge before boarding a luxury catamaran. The island is split between beachfront Earth Villas and overwater sanctuaries, each positioned for either sunrise or sunset. Beach villas come with private pools and shaded cabanas, while the overwater residences add an irresistible flourish: a private slide that drops straight into the lagoon.

The Reserve Plan elevates the all-inclusive concept into something genuinely indulgent. With one of the Maldives’ largest kids’ clubs offering everything from pizza-making to cookie baking, alongside nanny services, and wellness programmes, the place is well suited to families. Then there is The Royal RESERVE—three interconnected villas that function as a private island within the island. It comes with its own spa pavilion, personal trainer, private Teppanyaki restaurant, butler, and exclusive transfers.