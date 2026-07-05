For the love of linen

Delicate, earthy, nostalgic are a few words that capture the essence of the luxury fashion label Anavila. Tucked away in a quiet courtyard in Delhi’s Mehrauli, its newly-opened store is a sunlight-filled sanctuary that rests under the shadow of a ber tree. Drawing inspiration from linen—the fabric that lies at the heart of the label—the space is rooted, simple, and meaningful.
Long before quiet luxury became a thing, Anavila embraced it through textile depth in 2011. Born out of founder-designer Anavila Misra’s love for linens, the label was a result of an exploration: of what could be the women’s counterpart to men’s linen shirts—breezy, comfortable, and suited for the Indian climate. “Saris are integral to the socio-cultural fabric of India, and I decided to craft a linen sari that can be draped well and doesn’t crush.”
Being raw in a refined manner, Anavila’s butter-soft saris are fragrant with nostalgia. Misra shares, “Whenever I think of new collections, nostalgia keeps coming back to me—summer vacations, nani ka ghar, and the saris grandmothers wore.” And this translates onto the garments. A green linen sari appears with Anavila’s signature dainty hand applique work—white cranes, banana trees, and flowers— inspired by Misra’s own love for trees and the daily observations of tribal women embroiderers from Jharkhand. While the saris from the Ete collection feature block printed motifs—faint, subtle, and elegant—the Sofia sari features Baroque-inspired prints. Anavila’s latest Spring-Summer ‘Oh Bonita’ embodies the bloom of spring with a burst of pink and tangerine. With the label, Misra wants to exhibit Indian luxury in its true sense.