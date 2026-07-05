For the love of linen

Delicate, earthy, nostalgic are a few words that capture the essence of the luxury fashion label Anavila. Tucked away in a quiet courtyard in Delhi’s Mehrauli, its newly-opened store is a sunlight-filled sanctuary that rests under the shadow of a ber tree. Drawing inspiration from linen—the fabric that lies at the heart of the label—the space is rooted, simple, and meaningful.

Long before quiet luxury became a thing, Anavila embraced it through textile depth in 2011. Born out of founder-designer Anavila Misra’s love for linens, the label was a result of an exploration: of what could be the women’s counterpart to men’s linen shirts—breezy, comfortable, and suited for the Indian climate. “Saris are integral to the socio-cultural fabric of India, and I decided to craft a linen sari that can be draped well and doesn’t crush.”