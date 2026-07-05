From Gulamgiri to The Immortals of Meluha

Phule wrote working with the intellectual tools available to 19th-century India. The Aryan invasion theory was widely accepted at that time by European Indologists, colonial administrators, and most educated Indians including upper-caste nationalists who used it to claim kinship with a superior Indo-European stock. The Harappan archeological sites had not yet been discovered; they would be excavated only in the 1920s. Phule knew nothing of that urban world.

Phule’s central move was to read the Dashavatara as a sequential military record of that conquest. Matsya, the fish avatar, was his example: not a divine miracle but the mocking nickname given by indigenous people to the first Aryan leader who arrived by sea. Each subsequent avatar encoded a further wave of territorial, military, cultural conquest. His most powerful illustration was King Bali, whom Brahmanic tradition remembers as a demon king rightfully subdued by Vamana, the dwarf. Phule reversed the verdict. Bali was a benevolent indigenous ruler, treacherously destroyed by a Brahmin invader through deception. The folk prayer still sung by local Marathi women, “May all troubles go and Bali’s kingdom come,” was in Phule’s reading, a trace of suppressed collective memory that the Puranic overlay had failed to erase. Mythology in this reading is not culture. It is a cover story. The folk custom is the testimony the cover story tried to suppress.