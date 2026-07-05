Manipur’s Expanding Fault Lines

New Delhi’s self-inflicted wound in Manipur has deepened. The devastating confrontation engineered between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has evolved into a far more complex crisis, with the fractured security landscape compounded by growing Kuki-Naga conflict. The killing of three tribal church pastors from the Thadou Baptist Association of India while they were returning from peace talks on May 13, resulted in retaliatory abductions, and the subsequent killing of six abducted Naga civilians by Kuki insurgents, despite the safe return of Kuki abductees by Naga groups, demonstrating how rapidly the conflict had descended into increasingly barbaric forms. As identity politics is weaponised and ethnic hatred normalised, violence is inflating well beyond its original protagonists.

Three years after the ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, Manipur remains physically divided, thousands remain displaced, villages have been destroyed, livelihoods disrupted, and confidence in state institutions is virtually non-existent. Massive deployments of Central security forces have prevented an even greater catastrophe, but military containment cannot substitute for political resolution.