The Quiet Exhaustion

For centuries, technology has helped us think more efficiently. Calculators took over arithmetic. GPS replaced navigation. Each innovation reduced mental effort while leaving the business of thinking largely untouched.

Artificial Intelligence feels different. It isn’t memory or calculation being outsourced anymore. It’s brainstorming, drafting, analysing and deciding. Thinking itself is becoming something that can be delegated. In that quiet handover, a new kind of exhaustion is taking root.

Welcome to AI burnout.

Clients arrive with anxiety they cannot quite locate, a compulsive need to second-guess themselves, and a persistent sense of professional inadequacy. Recent research has found that heavy AI use is associated with lower critical thinking through cognitive offloading, relying on external tools instead of engaging in deep, reflective thought. Used in moderation, this is efficient. In excess, it quietly weakens our willingness to tolerate uncertainty or wrestle with difficult ideas ourselves.