The Wild Pays for Our Convenience

A recent video shows an elephant picking at a huge rubbish heap near Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills). The animal is in a sea of plastic, a heart-breaking sight. In earlier instances, elephants have died in tiger reserves after eating plastic thrown around temples. Many more animals may be dying in this manner—elephant carcasses are more prominent (and sometimes found in waterbodies, where the animal goes to suffer its agonising death).

The irony here is that badly disposed garbage is a human problem too, leaching into groundwater, contaminating soil and causing disease. And if municipalities—as well as communities and individuals—won’t solve the problem for the sake of us, they are unlikely to do so for elephants.

Yet precisely for these reasons—for their far-reaching, visible and invisible impacts—garbage is a problem that has to be solved immediately. The scale for re-use and recycling needs to be made larger, plastic needs to be reduced, and segregation needs to be made more accessible (and fashionable). This has to be done nationally, even as the global plastic treaty has fallen through.